Statement About Week Five Of Nottingham Inquiry As Survivors Prepare To Give Evidence

As legal representatives for survivors Wayne Birkett and Sharon Miller, standing by them in a legal capacity and personally supporting them and their partners Tracey and Martin; we look ahead to the fifth week of the Nottingham Inquiry with determination and an unwavering commitment to ensuring their voices are heard.

Week five is an enormously significant phase of the Inquiry.

Both Wayne and Sharon will give evidence, standing alongside the families of those who tragically lost their lives on 13 June 2023.

Their courage in reliving the events of that day and its aftermath cannot be understated. Next week will also hear evidence from the Family Liaison Officers, which only underscores how pivotal this week will be in understanding the failures, gaps, and missed opportunities that allowed such devastation to occur.

What happened on 13 June 2023 has left Wayne and Sharon with lifelong physical and psychological scars. The impact of VC's actions is still deeply felt by them and by the people of Nottingham. It is essential that the Inquiry fully grasps the extent of that impact-not only the immediate trauma, but also the loss of security, trust, and confidence in the organisations and services that exist to keep us safe, and that every resident of our city deserves to feel.

"We urge the people of Nottingham to watch the hearings next week. This happened in our city, and it was preventable. The Inquiry must now deliver accountability and ensure that lessons are properly learned."

This Inquiry is not just about identifying what went wrong, but about rebuilding trust. The people of Nottingham need to know that they can feel and be safe in their own city. They need to know that if incidents occur in the future, the services designed to protect them will act swiftly, effectively, and with the resources required. Confidence in these systems must be restored, and meaningful change must follow.

Our clients and the people of Nottingham deserve nothing less.

Greg Almond, Partner and Head of Serious Injury and the legal representative for Wayne and Sharon said:

"Wayne and Sharon are showing real strength in coming forward to give their evidence. This isn't just about what they went through personally — it's about making sure Nottingham is a city where people feel safe again, and where the public can have confidence in the Police and the NHS. We already know that lessons must be learned. What matters now is that this Inquiry delivers meaningful, lasting change."

Next week will be challenging, but it is also a vital step toward justice, accountability, and the safer Nottingham that every resident deserves.

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