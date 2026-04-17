How Case Managers Support Clients During And After Compensation Claims (Video)

For individuals who have suffered a serious injury, the journey through a compensation claim can be complex, lengthy and emotionally demanding. Alongside legal teams, case managers...

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For individuals who have suffered a serious injury, the journey through a compensation claim can be complex, lengthy and emotionally demanding. Alongside legal teams, case managers and Court of Protection deputies often play a key role in supporting clients both before and after settlement.

The video below shows the discussion between Emma Tante, Partner in the Court of Protection team at Anthony Gold Solicitors, and Helen Goddard, Senior Brain Injury Case Manager at Head First. The discussion clearly shows that litigation is only one part of a much wider process. While solicitors manage the legal aspects of a claim, case managers help clients navigate the practical and emotional challenges that arise throughout.

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You can watch the full interview on the role of case managers when working alongside a Court of Protection deputy by filling out the registration form here.

From attending expert assessments to supporting long-term rehabilitation and life planning, case managers provide continuity at every stage. Their role often begins before a claim is resolved and continues long after settlement, ensuring that individuals who lack capacity receive consistent and structured support.

Also read: How can a brain injury affect capacity and decision-making?

Supporting clients during litigation

For many clients and their families, the litigation process can feel overwhelming.

They may be dealing with:

complex legal terminology and processes

multiple meetings and assessments

the emotional impact of their injury

uncertainty about the future.

Case managers help by:

explaining processes in a way that is easier to understand

supporting clients during meetings and medical appointments to ensure their wishes and feelings are heard

working alongside solicitors and deputies to ensure consistency

maintaining a focus on rehabilitation throughout.

The transition from litigation to settlement

When a claim settles, there is often an expectation that life will immediately improve. However, the reality is more complex. While settlement provides financial resources, it also introduces new decisions, such as:

where to live

what level of care is required

how rehabilitation will continue

how funds should be managed and invested.

Clients may experience a combination of a relief and freedom but also a sense of uncertainty and pressure to make decisions.

Court of Protection deputies and case managers are experienced to work together to guide clients through this transition, ensuring that decisions are made carefully and in line with long-term needs. You may also be interested in learning how to choose the right case manager for your Court of Protection case?

The important thing to remember is that case management does not have to end when litigation concludes. In many cases, this is where long-term planning becomes even more important.

Support may include:

identifying and adapting suitable housing

introducing or adjusting care teams and MDT provisions

supporting clients to live more independently

exploring meaningful activities where returning to work is not possible

Setting budgets and goals for financial use.

From our experience, this stage requires careful coordination between case managers, deputies and families to ensure that the client’s future is structured and sustainable. It is also important not to make rushed decisions after settlement, such as buying property or making financial commitments too quickly without sound advice.

By working closely with case managers, deputies can ensure that:

financial decisions align with rehabilitation goals

care arrangements are sustainable

clients are supported to make informed decisions where possible.

The journey through a compensation claim does not begin or end with litigation. For individuals with serious injuries, it is part of a much longer process involving rehabilitation, adjustment and long-term planning. By working together, case managers and Court of Protection deputies ensure that clients are supported at every stage, from navigating legal proceedings to building a sustainable and meaningful future after settlement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.