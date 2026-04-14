Clinical Negligence Update (Video)

Emma Woods provides a clinical negligence update in this webinar. The following cases are covered...

Gatehouse Chambers (formerly Hardwicke) is a leading commercial chambers which specialises in arbitration and all forms of ADR, commercial dispute resolution, construction, insolvency, restructuring and company, insurance, professional liability and property disputes. It also has niche specialisms in clinical negligence and personal injury as well as private client work.

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Emma Woods provides a clinical negligence update in this webinar. The following cases are covered:

Ebanks-Blake v Calder [2025] EWHC 3327 (KB)

Shaheen & Anor v Daish [2025] EWHC 3056 (KB)

LXLP v St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust [2026] EWHC 560 (KB)

CCC v Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust [2026] UKSC 5

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