Clinical Negligence Update (Video)

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Emma Woods provides a clinical negligence update in this webinar. The following cases are covered:
- Ebanks-Blake v Calder [2025] EWHC 3327 (KB)
- Shaheen & Anor v Daish [2025] EWHC 3056 (KB)
- LXLP v St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust [2026] EWHC 560 (KB)
- CCC v Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust [2026] UKSC 5
Watch a snippet of the webinar below.
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If you would like a discount code please email events@gatehouselaw.co.uk
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