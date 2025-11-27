How Medical Negligence Led To Amputation – Paul's Journey To Recovery With Ali Malsher (Video)

self

In this powerful and emotional video, Ali Malsher, a partner at Anthony Gold Solicitors, discusses Paul's inspiring journey following a devastating case of medical negligence.

Paul initially sought help for a simple knee replacement procedure, but a series of errors over four years led to unimaginable pain and ultimately, the amputation of his leg. For Paul, the amputation was a relief after years of suffering caused by prolonged medical negligence.

