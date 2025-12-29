ARTICLE
29 December 2025

Cross-post: Commercial Court Finds No Implied Term Necessary To Give Business Efficacy Where Agreement Allocated Risk Between The Parties

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The Commercial Court has upheld an appeal on a point of law under section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996, holding that it was not necessary to imply a term into an agreement...
United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Natasha Johnson,Craig Tevendale,Elizabeth Kantor
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Transport and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom

The Commercial Court has upheld an appeal on a point of law under section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996, holding that it was not necessary to imply a term into an agreement between the parties in order to give it business efficacy: Pleon Ltd v Leonis Yachting Ltd ("The Maltese Falcon") [2025] EWHC 3144 (Comm).

The judgment underlines the high threshold that must be met before the courts will imply a term into a commercial contract. Where the court concludes that a contractual term reflects the agreed allocation of risk between the parties, there will be no room for implying a term based on business efficacy.

The decision is also noteworthy because challenges under section 69 of the Arbitration Act are fairly unusual, and it is still more unusual for them to succeed. The arbitral tribunal hearing the underlying dispute was split on the issue, with one arbitrator giving a dissenting opinion. It is sometimes said that dissenting opinions in arbitration encourage losing parties to bring challenges in the court, on the basis that their position has been validated by the lack of unanimity. In this case, both the decision of the majority and the dissenting opinion were considered by the court, but ultimately the appeal was allowed for reasons that were identical with neither those of the majority nor the minority of the tribunal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Natasha Johnson
Natasha Johnson
Photo of Craig Tevendale
Craig Tevendale
Photo of Camilla Macpherson
Camilla Macpherson
Photo of Elizabeth Kantor
Elizabeth Kantor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More