Can A Family Member Be With Them During Mental Capacity Assessment? (Video)
In this interview clip, award-winning capacity assessor Tim Farmer explains when and how family members or carers can be present during a mental capacity assessment.
United Kingdom
Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
VIDEO
