Welcome to our latest annual International Arbitration Review, covering a selection of noteworthy arbitration decisions which played out in national courts over the last year. Gowling WLG's team of international arbitration specialists across Canada, UK, France, Germany and UAE have rounded up key decisions from their jurisdictions, illustrating how national courts support the arbitration process.

Returning readers will find some familiar friends, as we track the latest developments in some newsworthy cases featured in previous editions of this review. Some of the themes will also be familiar - whether it is challenges to arbitral awards (where success remains rare) or the international sanctions regime, which continues to provide the backdrop for a number of these decisions, generating various jurisdictional battles, anti-suit and anti-arbitration injunctions. Elsewhere, our case reports cover the full lifecycle of arbitration – from drafting considerations for arbitration agreements in Germany, via allegations of arbitrator bias in Canada the UK and France, to formalities for the award in the UAE.

Those of course are all areas where our arbitration lawyers can help. Over the last 12 months we have continued to represent clients across a wide range of sectors - in arbitrations conducted under the rules of various institutions, in ad hoc arbitrations, and in pre- and post-arbitration matters in the national courts. We hope you enjoy this review, and please don't hesitate to contact us if you would like to discuss any of these cases, or your own.

Download our international arbitration - review of 2025.

