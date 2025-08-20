ARTICLE
20 August 2025

You Snooze, You Lose At The UPC: Court Rejects New Arguments Presented Late In The Procedure

B
Boult Wade Tennant

Contributor

Boult Wade Tennant logo
Boult is a leading European IP patent, design and trade mark firm recognised throughout the IP world for its commercial awareness and commitment to clients. Our teams in our UK, German and Spanish offices handle work at a national, European regional and international level.
Explore Firm Details
A recent decision of the Düsseldorf Local Division of the UPC hammers home its aim of achieving efficient and front-loaded procedure in Europe. The case reaffirms that...
United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Christopher Jones
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

A recent decision of the Düsseldorf Local Division of the UPC hammers home its aim of achieving efficient and front-loaded procedure in Europe. The case reaffirms that:

  • procedure is front-loaded at the UPC;
  • thorough and early analysis is essential in order to present the best case at the UPC; and
  • parties should present their full case from the outset.

The issue at hand
In this case a new line of argument was presented only in the oral hearing relating to added matter and the counterclaim for revocation; in particular whether specific embodiments in the specification supported the general concept on which the claim is based. The specification was lengthy (original publication was around 100 pages) and the arguments were based on completely different passages of the document to those considered previously.

The decision
Accordingly, the Court deemed that such support could easily have been presented in accordance with the time limits set by the Rules of Procedure (RoP). The new line of argument was therefore rejected pursuant to Rule 9.2 RoP.

It was emphasised that neither the Court nor the other party may be forced to deal with the further argument(s) from scratch. Notably, the decision explicitly sets out that admittance of new arguments presented so late in the procedure would undermine the concept of the front-loaded procedure established by the RoP. In any case for completeness the Court also stated that the argument was not convincing on the merits.

Summary
This case highlights the UPC's strict approach to ensuring a front-loaded procedure, in its decision and its explicit comments to that effect.

It will be interesting to see where the line is drawn regarding late-filed arguments as UPC case law continues to develop, and whether the Court will continue to take a strict approach. For example, would the decision have been different here if the arguments were clearly relevant or even if the document in question was much shorter? Based on the Court's explicit comments, this seems unlikely, and there follows our key takeaways...

Key takeaways

  • Commit to performing a thorough analysis and presenting all relevant arguments early in the procedure
  • UPC litigation favours preparedness

UPC number: UPC_CFI_26/2024; decision dated 30 July 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christopher Jones
Christopher Jones
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More