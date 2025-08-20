ARTICLE
20 August 2025

Quantum Issues Arising In Construction Disputes Across Different Sectors

N
NERA

Contributor

NERA logo
Since 1961, NERA has provided unparalleled guidance on the most important market, legal, and regulatory questions of the day. Our work has shaped industries and policy around the world. Our field-leading experts and deep experience allow us to provide rigorous analysis, reliable expert testimony, and data-powered policy recommendations for the world’s leading law firms and corporations as well as regulators and governments. Our experience, integrity, and economic ingenuity mean you can depend on us in the face of your biggest economic and financial challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Damages claims in construction disputes can take various forms. Contractual provisions often include clauses that provide for liquidated damages...
United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Dr. Richard Hern,Zuzana Janeckova, and Clara Segurola
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Damages claims in construction disputes can take various forms. Contractual provisions often include clauses that provide for liquidated damages (i.e., specific amounts pre-agreed by the parties to compensate for construction defects or delays). Damages claims also often include claims for direct costs associated with specific breaches (e.g., additional costs associated with remedying defective works or mitigating the impact of construction delays). Finally, damages claims may also include compensation for lost profits or lost value. These claims measure the wider financial impact of a breach on the value of the claimant's investment. This type of damages is one in which the more complex economic issues arise and the expertise of quantum and economic experts is most needed.

In Global Arbitration Review's The Guide to Construction Arbitration Sixth Edition, Senior Managing Director Richard Hern and Directors Zuzana Janeckova and Clara Segurola explore the key issues arbitration practitioners and quantum experts need to consider when estimating damages in construction disputes. The chapter illustrates sector-specific issues using case studies from the transport and energy sectors and identifies common quantum issues arising in construction disputes across different sectors.

To download publication, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dr. Richard Hern
Dr. Richard Hern
Photo of Zuzana Janeckova
Zuzana Janeckova
Photo of Clara Segurola
Clara Segurola
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More