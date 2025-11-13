The Lost King: Settlement Reached

In my previous article (The Lost King – Gardner Leader), I examined the libel proceedings brought by Richard Taylor, against Steve Coogan (and others) arising from the depiction of Mr Taylor, in the film, the Lost King (2022).

That article explained that, at a trial of preliminary issue on meaning, the Court found that the film was defamatory of Mr Taylor. It also notes that trials of preliminary issue can be decisive of a claim at a very early stage, and can encourage settlement, which is precisely what has happened in this case, a little over a year after the meaning judgment.

At a hearing at the High Court in October 2025, it was confirmed that a settlement had been reached between the parties. Although the details of the settlement are confidential, it appears that matters have been resolved without admission of liability and that the Defendants have paid damages and costs to Mr Taylor.

The outcome of that settlement did not result in any changes being made to the film itself; however a card will now appear at the beginning of the film stating:

"Whilst in this film there is a character called Richard Taylor who is shown to be an employee of the University of Leicester, the portrayal of him is fictional and does not represent the actions of the real Mr Taylor, who was employed by the University of Leicester as its Deputy Registrar, and acted with integrity during the events portrayed." This clarification aims to ensure that the film does not misrepresent Richard Taylor's actions or the event depicted in the film."

Each of Mr Taylor and Mr Coogan have since claimed a degree of following the settlement. Mr Coogan maintains that he is proud of the film and is pleased that no changes have been made to it. He also cited the unavailability of a key witness, Philippa Langley (who features prominently in the film), as a significant factor in his decision to settle the claim.

Mr Taylor, on the other hand, considers the outcome a success for him on the basis that the clarification card now preceding the film will make it "look pretty silly". He further argues that Mr Coogan cannot credibly claim victory in circumstances where Mr Taylor has received a seven-figure settlement.

Both parties have spoken publicly about the resolution, with Mr Coogan even inviting Mr Taylor to debate the issues in a public forum. Mr Taylor has also called on Ofcom to issue clearer guidance in relation to the portrayal of real individuals in fact-based drama, so that other potential claimants are not forced to resort to legal proceedings in similar situations.

Regardless of which side of the fence you may sit it on, it is quite safe to say this is likely not the last we will hear on this issue.

