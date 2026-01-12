The Journey To Qualifying As An Advocate In Jersey And Guernsey

Walkers is a leading international law firm which advises on the laws of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Ireland and Jersey. From our 10 offices, we provide legal, corporate and fiduciary services to global corporations, financial institutions, capital markets participants and investment fund managers.

Article Insights

Walkers are most popular: within Compliance topic(s)

Qualifying as an advocate in the Channel Islands is more than a career milestone – it reflects dedication, resilience and a deep understanding of local law. To give real insight into what this journey involves, we spoke to four newly qualified lawyers about their experiences, challenges and what this achievement means to them.

What does qualifying as an advocate mean to you?

Bradley Gibb: It means a lot. Becoming an advocate is an important step in one's career and the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. When I received my results, my relief was matched by my excitement to appear before the Royal Court – now the real fun begins!

How does the process differ from England and Wales?

Jarrad Knoetze: In Guernsey, qualification follows a two-part process that aspirants can complete in any order. The first part involves passing four bar exams set by the Royal Court. Two subjects are mandatory – Guernsey Constitutional Law and Professional Conduct – and the other two are chosen from electives such as Criminal Practice, Corporate and Financial Services, Civil Practice, Family Law or Property Law.



The second part is obtaining the Certificat d'Etudes Juridiques Françaises et Normandes from the University of Caen. This course covers Norman customary law, the history of public institutions and French contract and tort law. Most teaching is in English, with some elements in French, and aspirants must pass two oral examinations.



Candidates must also complete six months of pupillage under a Guernsey advocate and meet a residency requirement of at least two years' ordinary residence in Guernsey after the age of 16 before they can be admitted to the Bar.



Bradley Gibb: The process in Jersey is similar to qualifying in England and Wales but has its own quirks. The advocacy course included numerous study days and plenty of tutor contact, which was helpful – even if they were on Saturdays! My grounding in English law was useful preparation for the Jersey exams, but it doesn't prepare you for Jersey's unique laws and procedures.

What were the key steps in your journey?

Martha Male: I trained with an international law firm in London and qualified as an English solicitor in 2020 in their dispute resolution team. My practice focused on investor-State treaty and commercial arbitrations and public international law, and I worked alongside exceptional advocates in London and the BVI, which sparked my interest in advocacy. I later qualified as a solicitor-advocate in England and the BVI and began gaining live court experience with the help of a wonderfully encouraging mentor. Appearing in commercial matters in the BVI Circuit of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court was a fantastic opportunity to put theory into practice.

I relocated to Guernsey in 2024 and joined Walkers, immersing myself in Guernsey law and procedure so I could sit the Guernsey Bar exams in May 2025 and the Caen exams in September 2025. It's been a fascinating journey and I'm grateful to my colleagues for their patient explanations and unwavering support.

What was the highlight for you?

Aaron Sanders: When I relocated from England in 2023, I expected the differences in law and procedure to be subtle, as requalification isn't a prerequisite to practise in Guernsey. However, the reality was very different. While there are similarities with the English system, Guernsey has a rich and distinct legal history rooted in Norman customary law. A highlight for me was studying the Certificat d'Etudes Juridiques Françaises et Normandes, which covers Droit Coutumier (the history and development of Norman customary law), Institutions (the history of Norman public institutions) and Obligations (French contract and tort law).

How long did it take from start to finish?

Bradley Gibb: That depends on when you start counting! I completed the Jersey advocacy course over two years, but that followed my qualification in England and my law degree.

What was the biggest challenge?

Jarrad Knoetze: Balancing study with a demanding workload was tough. Guernsey's laws and processes differ from those in England and Wales and from my home jurisdiction of South Africa, so it wasn't just about learning new rules – it meant rethinking how I approach legal problems. That shift takes time and focus, which is difficult when managing client work and deadlines. Finding that balance taught me the importance of planning, prioritising and staying disciplined. It was a real test of adaptability, but also rewarding because every step brought me closer to understanding a unique and fascinating legal system.

Why does this qualification matter to you and your clients?

Martha Male: It represents both a personal milestone and a meaningful enhancement in the service I provide to clients. On a personal level, it reflects years of commitment, rigorous training and a significant expansion of my understanding of Guernsey's legal system. For clients, it confirms technical competence and dedication to high standards of practice. When instructing me or any of my advocate colleagues, they can be confident they are working with someone fully equipped to represent them throughout the twists and turns of a dispute.

What support helped you succeed?

Aaron Sanders: Without doubt, my close support network of family, friends and colleagues. The journey to becoming an advocate is no mean feat, and having constant encouragement at every step enabled me to succeed. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who supported me.

What do you hope the future looks like for you as a qualified advocate?

Martha Male: I hope to continue building my expertise in advocacy, taking on more complex matters and developing the confidence and judgment that only come with experience. There are many excellent advocates at the Guernsey Bar to learn from. Longer term, I'd like to contribute to Guernsey's legal community in a meaningful way.



The journey to becoming an advocate in Jersey or Guernsey is demanding, but it's deeply rewarding. For those considering it, our newly qualified lawyers agree: the hard work pays off and the pride of standing before the Royal Court is unforgettable.



We are committed to supporting the next generation of legal professionals in the Channel Islands. Our other initiatives include mentoring sixth form students through our free Business Summer School and offering a Legal Bursary Scheme, which provides aspiring lawyers with work placements, financial support and ongoing mentorship.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.