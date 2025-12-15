ARTICLE
15 December 2025

Guernsey's First Court Order Under Section 380A: Distributions To Unsecured Creditors Explained

W
Walkers

Contributor

Walkers logo
Walkers is a leading international law firm which advises on the laws of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Ireland and Jersey. From our 10 offices, we provide legal, corporate and fiduciary services to global corporations, financial institutions, capital markets participants and investment fund managers.
Explore Firm Details
We recently achieved a significant milestone by obtaining permission from the Royal Court of Guernsey for Joint Administrators to make a distribution to unsecured creditors during an administration.
Guernsey Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Adam Cole and Alison Antill
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Adam Cole’s articles from Walkers are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives and HR
  • in United Kingdom

What section 380A means for administrators

We recently achieved a significant milestone by obtaining permission from the Royal Court of Guernsey for Joint Administrators to make a distribution to unsecured creditors during an administration. This marks the first order granted under section 380A of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008.

Historically, administrators in Guernsey had no power to make distributions to creditors during administration. Section 380A, introduced on 1 January 2023, changed this by permitting distributions where they assist the statutory purposes of administration:

  • The survival of the company or part of its undertaking as a going concern
  • A more advantageous realisation of assets than in a winding up

Key considerations for court approval

The Law does not specify what factors the Court should consider when granting permission. In this case, we referred to the English decision in Re MG Rover Belux SA/NV (In Administration), where His Honour Judge Norris outlined considerations such as:

  • Whether the distribution supports the objectives of administration
  • The interests of creditors as a whole
  • Alternatives to the proposed distribution
  • The conduct of the administration to date
  • Impact on any proposed exit route

How English case law influenced the Royal Court's decision

The Royal Court adopted a flexible approach, drawing on these principles while recognising that each administration involves unique circumstances.

Why this ruling matters for future administrations

Section 380A now offers administrators a valuable tool to make payments to unsecured creditors where appropriate. This decision provides clarity and sets a precedent for future applications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Adam Cole
Adam Cole
Photo of Alison Antill
Alison Antill
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More