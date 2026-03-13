TOLATA Orders And Court Proceedings: What To Expect When Taking Your Property Dispute To Court (6 March 2026)

When property disputes between co-owners cannot be resolved through negotiation, court proceedings under the Trusts of Land and Appointment of Trustees Act 1996 (TOLATA) may become necessary. Understanding what orders the court can make and how the legal process works is essential for anyone facing property litigation.

At Duncan Lewis Solicitors, our property dispute specialists guide clients through every stage of TOLATA court proceedings, ensuring they understand the process and their options at each step.

Types of TOLATA Orders the Court Can Make

When disputes arise that cannot be resolved through negotiation or mediation, the court may make several types of orders under TOLATA. Understanding what orders the court can make helps you assess your legal position and potential outcomes.

Order for Sale

The most common TOLATA application is an order for sale. When one party wants to realise their share of the property but cannot reach an agreement with co-owners, they can apply to court to order the sale of the property. The court considers various factors including:

The intentions of the person(s) who created the trust

The purposes for which the property is held

The welfare of any children living in the property

The interests of any secured creditors

Declaration of Beneficial Interest

The court may order a declaration determining each party's beneficial interest in a property. This is crucial when legal ownership doesn't reflect the true beneficial ownership. For example, if a property was purchased in one name but another person made substantial financial contributions, they may hold an equitable interest in the property despite not being a legal owner.

The court examines evidence of:

Financial contributions to the purchase price

Mortgage payments and other ongoing costs

Common intention regarding ownership

Any detrimental reliance on promises about property ownership

Occupation Orders

The court may order one party to allow another to occupy the property, or alternatively exclude someone from the property. These orders are particularly important when a relationship breaks down and one person has a beneficial interest in the property but isn't permitted to live there.

Orders for Partition or Sale of Part

In some circumstances, the court may order that the property be physically divided (partition) or that part of it be sold, though this is rare with residential property. More commonly, the court may order one party to buy out the other's share at an independently determined price.

Making a TOLATA Claim: The Court Process

Making a TOLATA claim requires careful preparation and understanding of the court procedures involved. The process differs depending on whether the case involves a substantial dispute of fact.

CPR Part 8 Procedure vs Standard Claims

Simple TOLATA applications where facts are not disputed may use the Part 8 procedure under the Civil Procedure Rules. This streamlined process is suitable when you're seeking a straightforward order for sale and ownership shares are not contested.

However, when there's a substantial dispute of fact—such as disagreement over who made what financial contributions or whether a common intention existed regarding ownership—the claim is issued using the standard CPR Part 7 procedure. This allows for full disclosure of evidence and witness statements.

Issuing the Claim Form

Claims under TOLATA begin by issuing a claim form at court, accompanied by the required court fees. The claim form must clearly set out:

The property in question and how it is held

The nature of the dispute

The order being sought

The grounds for the application

Once the claim is issued, it must be served on all other parties who have an interest in the property, including any mortgage lenders who may need to be joined to the proceedings.

Costs and Case Management Conference

After initial directions, the court typically allocates the matter to a track (small claims, fast track, or multi-track) and schedules a costs and case management conference. This critical hearing sets the timetable for the case, including deadlines for disclosure, witness statements, and trial.

The costs and case management conference is also when the court may encourage the parties to consider mediation or other alternative dispute resolution methods. Unreasonably refusing ADR can have serious cost consequences later.

Evidence and Disclosure

Both parties must provide full disclosure of relevant documents, including:

Bank statements showing financial contributions

Mortgage documents and payment records

Correspondence regarding property ownership

Evidence of common intention (texts, emails, witness accounts)

Property valuations

Evidence submitted by the parties is scrutinised carefully.The court will also hear evidence from the witnesses, who may be cross-examined on their accounts. This makes thorough preparation essential, as inconsistencies can severely damage your case.

Trial and Judgment

If the case proceeds to trial, a judge will hear all evidence and legal arguments before making a determination. The judgment will set out the court's findings on beneficial ownership and make any order it deems appropriate.

When determining an application, the court exercises considerable discretion based on the specific circumstances of each case. There is no guarantee of any particular outcome, which is why attempting to settle through negotiation or mediation often produces more certain results.

Common Questions About TOLATA Claims

How long do TOLATA proceedings take?

The timeline varies significantly based on case complexity and whether settlement is reached. Simple cases using Part 8 procedure might conclude in 6-9 months. Complex disputed cases can take 12-18 months or longer, particularly if they proceed to a full trial.

Mediation can often achieve resolution in weeks rather than months, which is one reason it's worth attempting before court proceedings.

Can I be forced to sell my home?

Yes, the court can order sale even if you object, but this isn't automatic. The court considers the purpose for which the property is held and all circumstances. If the property was an investment or the original purpose has ended, sale is more likely.

What if the property is in negative equity?

Negative equity complicates matters but doesn't prevent TOLATA claims. The court still needs to determine beneficial ownership and make appropriate orders, even if neither party will actually receive proceeds from a sale after mortgage repayment.

What if we can't agree on the property value?

If parties can't agree on value, the court may appoint an independent expert valuer. Both parties typically share the costs of the expert. The expert's valuation usually becomes the accepted figure unless one party can show it's unreliable.

How Duncan Lewis Solicitors Can Help

At Duncan Lewis Solicitors, our property dispute team has extensive experience helping clients navigate TOLATA court proceedings efficiently and cost-effectively. We understand that property disputes are rarely just about money—they involve homes, relationships, and often children's wellbeing.

Our Approach

We take a pragmatic, client-focused approach to resolving property disputes:

Clear advice on your legal position: We provide honest, realistic assessments of your prospects and the potential outcomes

Strategic planning: We develop a strategy aligned with your goals, whether that's negotiating a buyout, forcing a sale, or establishing your beneficial interest

ADR first: We actively explore mediation and negotiation to resolve disputes without court proceedings whenever possible

Robust litigation: When court proceedings are necessary, we provide experienced representation through all stages

Transparent costs: We explain likely costs upfront and keep you informed throughout

Why Choose Duncan Lewis

Our property team brings together expertise across multiple practice areas that often intersect in TOLATA cases:

Trust law and beneficial interest disputes

Civil litigation and court procedure

Mediation and alternative dispute resolution

This integrated approach means we spot issues others might miss and provide comprehensive solutions to complex problems.

Take Action on Your Property Dispute

Property disputes don't improve with time. Whether you're facing a separation, cannot agree with co-owners, or someone is denying your rights to a property, taking early action protects your position.

At Duncan Lewis Solicitors, we provide expert guidance on all aspects of TOLATA claims and property disputes. Our experienced team can help you understand your rights, explore settlement options, and represent you in court proceedings when necessary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.