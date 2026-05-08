Handy Client Guide To Privilege – Newly Updated

First published in 2012, our "Handy client guide to privilege" comprises a decision tree, which is intended as a quick reference to help determine which documents can legitimately be withheld on grounds of privilege under English law, and practical tips for maintaining privilege.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

Article Insights

Julian Copeman’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

First published in 2012, our "Handy client guide to privilege" comprises a decision tree, which is intended as a quick reference to help determine which documents can legitimately be withheld on grounds of privilege under English law, and practical tips for maintaining privilege. It links to brief notes explaining each of the steps in the decision tree, together with more detailed information on the associated web pages. The guide is also available as an interactive web app.

The guide has now been fully updated to reflect recent case law, including most notably the High Court's decision in Aabar v Glencore [2026] EWHC 877 (Comm) which held that legal advice privilege is not limited to lawyer/client communications but extends to "intra-client" communications (see our blog post here). The practical tips have also been updated to include a section on using AI.

Click on the image below to access the guide.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.