Nottingham Inquiry: Week One (Video)

Week one of the Nottingham Inquiry saw the introductions to proceedings, where we saw the core participants, their solicitors and counsel, and heard the overview of what happened on the lead up to 13th June 2023, and what happened afterwards.

Greg Almond, Partner and Head of Serious Personal Injury who is representing the survivors of the attacks Wayne Birkett and Sharon Miller, covers an overview of the first week of the Inquiry.

Day one (23rd February)

Rachel Langdale KC gave us a timeline of events, explaining that they are very clear that change does need to happen. In particular, these key areas:

The rights of victims of crime Joined up policing The understanding and treatment of serious mental illness How agencies work together

Statement from Greg Almond: "The surviving victims and bereaved family members have shown remarkable courage in seeking accountability, justice, and change by lobbying for Nottingham Inquiry. The start of the Inquiry marks a watershed moment for those affected by the attack, and for the people of Nottingham.

"This is the first real step in a long‑overdue process to establish what happened and why. We have full confidence in the Inquiry, and expect it to rigorously uncover the truth and deliver the answers our clients deserve."

self

Day two (24th February)

Opening statements from the core participants, including pen portraits of Wayne Birkett, Sharon Miller, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates. These pen portraits comprise video footage of what life was like for each of the victims before the attacks, and for Wayne and Sharon, what life is like for them now.

self

Day three (25th February)

The first of the witnesses – the first witnesses from the University of Nottingham, including teaching staff, advisors to students and Mental Health Advisory Service.

self

Day four (26th February)

The time for the first witnesses from Nottinghamshire Police to speak, with witness statements from neighbours, which are not shown on the livestream.

self

Day five (27th February)

More witness statements from the Police. The team at Rothera Bray had permission to ask questions of the witness on this day on behalf of Wayne and Sharon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.