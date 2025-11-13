The Forgotten Victims Of Diethylstilbestrol: A Fight For Justice Across Generations

Imagine discovering that a drug prescribed to protect your pregnancy decades ago is the reason behind your cancer, infertility, or your child's suffering. For over 300,000 women in the UK, this is the legacy of Diethylstilbestrol (DES).

Abagail Clarke, a solicitor in the Serious Personal Injury team, explains the devastating and ongoing impact of DES on families and the urgent need for accountability.

What is Diethylstilbestrol?

Diethylstilbestrol (DES) is a synthetic estrogen that was prescribed to pregnant women between 1939 and 1971 to prevent miscarriages and suppress breast milk production. Despite mounting evidence of its dangers, some dating back to the 1950s, DES continued to be prescribed in the UK long after other countries had banned it.

It wasn't until the 1970s that DES was finally withdrawn from use in the UK. But for many families, the damage had already been done.

The lasting impact

Research into DES has revealed devastating consequences for those exposed-not just the women who took it, but also their children and potentially grandchildren.

Health effects include:

Increased cancer risks: clear cell adenocarcinoma, breast cancer, and other malignancies

clear cell adenocarcinoma, breast cancer, and other malignancies Reproductive health issues: infertility, miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, and structural abnormalities in reproductive organs

infertility, miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, and structural abnormalities in reproductive organs Psychological trauma: many victims only discovered their exposure decades later, often after years of unexplained health issues or failed pregnancies

many victims only discovered their exposure decades later, often after years of unexplained health issues or failed pregnancies Intergenerational effects: emerging evidence suggests that children and even grandchildren of those exposed may also suffer health consequences.

A call for justice

In recent months, a growing number of MPs have joined forces to demand justice for DES victims, including Jessica Toale MP and Chris Bloore MP.

Jessica Toale is leading a cross-party campaign calling for:

A formal government apology

Enhanced NHS training

Targeted cancer screening for those affected

She stated:

"This is not just a historic issue. Families are still suffering, and many don't even know they may be at risk. It's deeply concerning that DES continued to be prescribed long after evidence of its harms emerged and that today, many healthcare professionals remain unaware of its legacy. We urgently need to raise awareness, improve screening, and ensure those affected are not left behind."

Following an investigation by ITV which revealed the NHS's failure to regulate the drug, Jessica invited Health Secretary Wes Streeting to take action.

Chris Bloore, MP for Redditch, has also spoken out, sharing harrowing stories from local families and comparing the scandal to Thalidomide and the Infected Blood Inquiry.

What needs to change

Together, campaigners and MPs are urging the government to:

Acknowledge the harm caused by DES with a formal apology

caused by DES with a formal apology Fund research into the long-term and generational effects of DES exposure

into the long-term and generational effects of DES exposure Train healthcare professionals to recognise and support DES-related conditions

to recognise and support DES-related conditions Create diagnostic and support pathways for those affected

for those affected Launch a national awareness campaign to help identify and inform those unknowingly exposed

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.