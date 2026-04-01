Key Changes To The EPO Guidelines For Examination (Entering Into Force On 1 April 2026)

The European Patent Office released a preview of the updates to the Guidelines for Examination, set to take effect on 1 April 2026. As a core reference for applicants, representatives, and examiners, these revisions will influence daily practice...

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The European Patent Office released a preview of the updates to the Guidelines for Examination, set to take effect on 1 April 2026. As a core reference for applicants, representatives, and examiners, these revisions will influence daily practice and the conduct of proceedings before the EPO.

In the linked PDF, we highlight the key updates to the Guidelines, placing them in context, and indicating their practical implications for practitioners. Such updates include:

Part A - new Chapters XII–XV provide detailed, route‑specific guidance on entering the European phase.

These chapters replace former Chapter E‑IX (Euro‑PCT) and consolidate material previously found in the Euro‑PCT Guide; at the same time, the Euro‑PCT Guide, the European Patent Guide, and the Unitary Patent Guide have been discontinued.

Parts B and F have been updated to reflect the Enlarged Board of Appeal decision, G 1/24, and Part G has been updated to reflect the Enlarged Board of Appeal decision, G 1/23.

Parts D, E and G have been amended to emphasise the free evaluation of evidence and to remove references to the former binary approach to the standard of proof (“up-to-the-hilt” versus “balance of probabilities”).

Read the full briefing here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.