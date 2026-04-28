Safety First: A Bicycle Bell Offers An Analogue Solution To A Digital Problem

Researchers at the University of Salford and Škoda have developed an innovative bicycle bell designed to penetrate active noise-cancelling headphones by exploiting a "safety gap" in ANC frequencies.

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As a cycling commuter for many years, the idea behind this new bicycle bell hits all the right notes for me - a bicycle bell that can be heard by pedestrians even when wearing noise-cancelling headphones.

Researchers at the University of Salford and Škoda have identified a “safety gap” in the frequencies typically cancelled by active noise cancelling (ANC) headphones. The bell uses dual resonators to emit a first sound at a frequency in the safety gap and a second sound to improve overall clarity. The sounds are produced irregularly to make it even harder for the ANC algorithm to predict and cancel them.

It was found that pedestrians wearing ANC headphones perceived the "DuoBell" up to five seconds earlier and from a distance of up to 72 feet (22 meters) further away than conventional bicycle bells. The bell is being lauded as a neat “analogue solution to a digital problem”.

The collaboration appears to have adopted an open approach to publishing the results and findings. This “safety first” approach is to be applauded given the public interest and potential road safety benefits of the bell.

What is not clear, at this stage, is whether there is also an intention to bring the bell to market, and, if so, whether any intellectual property (IP) protection (such as patents or registered designs) has been put in place prior to public disclosure. I know I’ve got my fingers crossed that these make it to my local bike shop by Christmas as my old bicycle bell could certainly do with a 21st‑century upgrade.

In general, for research institutes and collaborations, the pressure to publish research findings quickly and openly can often be perceived to be in conflict with securing IP protection. However, publicly disclosing an idea through a scientific publication or otherwise before filing a patent application can remove, or at least significantly limit, the options for obtaining protection later. Therefore, if commercial exploitation of an idea is being contemplated, it is always advisable to seek advice from a qualified IP professional (such as myself or the team at Marks & Clerk) before any public disclosure.

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