UPC Court Of Appeal: Accuracy Of Ex Parte Applications

The Court of Appeal's March 2026 ruling in Ecovacs v Roborock establishes a strict procedural standard for ex parte inspection orders, holding that applicants must provide complete and accurate disclosure of all material facts at the time of filing.

Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.

In its March 2026 order in Ecovacs v Roborock, the Court of Appeal upheld the revocation of an ex parte inspection order on the basis that Ecovacs had not complied with Rule 192.3 RoP, which imposes a duty to disclose “any material fact known to it which might influence the Court in deciding whether to make an order without hearing the defendant.”

The Court stressed that this rule reflects a “heightened requirement” in ex parte proceedings, where the court must rely solely on the applicant’s submissions. It held that omissions and distorted accounts of material facts cannot be remedied after the order has been granted. Such shortcomings cannot be compensated or circumvented by later submissions in response to a Request for review, and facts introduced later by the applicant shall be disregarded.

Applying those principles, the Court found that Ecovacs’ presentation in the application was incompatible, or at least incomplete compared with its own factual account in the main proceedings. The omissions concerned facts of central importance for the Local Division’s assessment on whether to allow the request at all. Because the justification was deficient at the time of filing, the possibility that other grounds might have existed cannot retroactively justify the Application.

The outcome confirms a strict procedural rule: an ex parte application must contain full, correct and complete disclosure of all material facts at the moment it is made. If it does not, the order must be revoked. Later attempts to supply additional reasons or to identify further supporting grounds are not taken into account.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.