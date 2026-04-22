Jo Loves And David Lloyd: When Founders’ Names Outgrow Their Owners

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The proceedings brought by Estée Lauder Companies against Jo Malone CBE, her fragrance brand Jo Loves and retailer Zara highlight a recurring issue in brand ownership: what happens when a founder’s personal name has been sold, commercialised and embedded in a major consumer brand?

Estée Lauder, which acquired Jo Malone London in 1999, has issued claims in the UK High Court alleging trade mark infringement, passing off and breach of contract. The dispute focuses on the use of the wording “A creation by Jo Malone CBE, founder of Jo Loves” on fragrance packaging sold by Zara as part of its collaboration with Jo Loves.

While the products are branded as Jo Loves, Estée Lauder argues that the explicit reference to “Jo Malone” in the context of fragrance crosses a line. Its concern is that consumers may interpret the name not simply as an attribution to an individual perfumer, but as a signal of connection with the Jo Malone London brand, which it owns.

Jo Malone sold her original business more than 25 years ago under an agreement that included ongoing restrictions on the commercial use of her name in perfume. After a non‑compete period expired, she launched Jo Loves in 2011 and has since collaborated with Zara on a range that has been commercially successful. Jo Malone has expressed surprise at the claim, emphasising the steps taken to differentiate the Zara products from Jo Malone London and describing the collaboration as one based on her personal creative involvement rather than brand continuity.

A familiar fault line

Although the facts are specific, the fault line is well known. UK trade mark and passing off law has long taken the view that personal names, once built into brands, are capable of functioning as powerful commercial signifiers in their own right. When that happens, the question becomes not whether a statement is true, but how it is likely to be understood by consumers in context.

That same issue is currently playing out in the dispute involving David Lloyd. David Lloyd Leisure has brought proceedings against its founder over his proposed use of “David Lloyd’s Sports Gardens”, arguing that use of the name in the leisure and fitness space risks confusing the public and trading on existing brand goodwill. As with Jo Loves, the dispute turns on whether use of a genuine personal name in a closely related market blurs the distinction between an individual and an established brand.

A similar position arose following the sale of the Elizabeth Emanuel business, where Elizabeth Emanuel’s ability to trade under her own name was constrained by the fact that the name had taken on an independent commercial life. Despite the designer’s personal association with the brand, the overriding concern was to protect consumers from assuming continuity where none existed.

Context is everything

Across these disputes, context does much of the legal work. Names that might be unobjectionable in biographical material or interviews can take on a different significance when placed on packaging, advertising or product descriptions. Scale matters too: collaborations with major retailers amplify exposure and increase the risk that consumers will rely on brand cues rather than read carefully nuanced distinctions.

In the Jo Loves case, Estée Lauder’s objection is not to Jo Loves as a brand, but to the way in which Jo Malone’s name appears alongside fragrance products — a category in which her name has established and enduring resonance. The law is concerned less with intent than with effect, and in particular with whether consumers are likely to assume endorsement, revival or commercial link.

An enduring lesson for founders

For founders, the dispute is a reminder that selling a brand built on a personal name can have consequences long after the deal has closed. Restrictions on name use are often drafted broadly and can constrain how individuals describe themselves in future ventures, even where those ventures are independently branded.

For brand owners, it underscores the importance of monitoring how founder names are used in adjacent markets and collaborative settings. Once a name has become a central part of a brand’s goodwill, tolerating ambiguous use can weaken its distinctiveness over time.

The Jo Loves litigation is therefore less about a clash of personalities than about a structural problem that recurs whenever personal identity and trade mark ownership collide. As recent and historic disputes show, the law is consistently more interested in consumer perception than personal history — and that can be a difficult adjustment for founders whose names remain their most valuable asset.

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