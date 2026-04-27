If You Want To Scale Like The Ivy Collection, Start With Your IP

The £1.4bn sale of The Ivy Collection demonstrates that true value in luxury hospitality lies not in physical assets, but in brand protection and intellectual property. How can ambitious restaurant groups replicate this success by securing their trade marks, visual identity, and defensible market position before scaling?

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The recent £1.4bn sale of a majority stake in The Ivy Collection is a sharp reminder of where the real value sits in luxury hospitality businesses.

It’s not in the bricks, the bar or the booking numbers.

It’s in the brand.

And more importantly, it’s in how well that brand is protected.

What investors are really buying in a business like The Ivy is more than just a portfolio of restaurants. It’s something far more powerful: a replicable, recognisable and defensible concept.

That doesn’t happen by accident.

You can’t scale what you don’t control

The Ivy has taken a single, iconic name and turned it into a national (and soon international) platform. That only works because the brand is tightly controlled.

Name. Logo. Look and feel. Positioning.

All protected. All enforceable.

Without that, expansion becomes messy, inconsistent and ultimately less valuable. Unprotected brands get diluted over time, or exploited by others who trade off it.

The Ivy Collection: upscale, accessible and highly protected

The Ivy does glamour at scale remarkably well. The brand has maximised its 100-year heritage to create an immersive, high-end experience that still feels within reach for most people.

Its harlequin stained glass windows and floral-heavy exteriors are instantly recognisable, evoking a glamorous-yet-welcoming image that has become synonymous with the brand over the years.

These distinctive visual signatures are visible across all its venues and help to ensure the brand equity travels powerfully, on its own terms.

The brand’s wordmark reinforces this further, with an elegant and refined typographic design that perfectly encapsulates its roots in 1910s London.

All tied together, the result is a hospitality brand that has struck a fine balance. The Ivy offers genuine sophistication to a broader audience whilst still maintaining a sense of occasion.

Again, this is no accident or coincidence. The brand is as carefully protected as it is crafted.

The Ivy Collection holds registered trade marks covering its name, logo and core brand assets across a number of classes, protecting its identity in hospitality, food and beverage and retail.

Premium brands need protection to stay premium

If you operate in the luxury space, your pricing power depends on perception. Perception depends on distinctiveness and consistency.

A competitor getting close to your name, your aesthetic or your concept is not just a legal problem, but also a commercial one.

Strong trade mark protection offers a number of strategic benefits beyond the paperwork. It’s about:

Holding your position in the market

Protecting your margins

Stopping dilution before it starts

Serious buyers look for defensibility

Deals like The Ivy don’t reach £1bn+ valuations on performance alone. They get there because the brand is defensible.

That means having registered rights in the right places, a clear ownership structure and the ability to expand without legal friction

If your IP isn’t in order, it raises questions. And in a transaction, questions reduce value.

Growth without IP is risk

Thinking about new sites? New cities? Overseas expansion?

If your trade marks aren’t secured, you’re building on shaky ground.

At some point, that catches up. Whether in the shape of an IP dispute, a rebrand or a blocked launch, a lack of protection results in costly, avoidable problems.

The protection of your brand cannot be an afterthought or a reaction to a problem. It needs to be front and centre of your strategic thinking because it is a core business asset.

The Ivy Collection proves the point that a strong, protected brand doesn’t just support growth, it is the growth strategy.

The window to secure IP protection is smaller than you think

Here’s what many businesses do not realise. If you reach the point where you need to fix your IP protection, you are already exposed to risk.

As experts in trade marks, designs and IP strategy for luxury hospitality brands, we regularly see:

Brands forced into costly rebrands just as they start gaining traction

Expansion plans delayed because trade marks aren’t available in new markets

Competitors registering confusingly similar names (and gaining ground)

And once that happens, your options quickly narrow.

The operators who scale successfully don’t leave this to chance. They lock it down early.

It’s crucial to take steps to safeguard your IP before growth accelerates, before investors start asking questions and before competitors spot the opportunity.

If you’re serious about scaling, don’t wait

If you want to build something that can genuinely scale—something with the potential to follow the trajectory of The Ivy Collection—then your IP needs to be considered alongside your concept, design and location strategy.

The reality is the best names do not stay available, and the strongest brands will be challenged.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.