New Injectable Bandages To Reduce Bleed Time By Almost 70%

What has been developed

Biomedical engineers at Texas A&M University have been developing a very promising new range of clay-based injectable bandages, which are designed to stop bleeding and to promote faster blood clotting. The bandages specifically target deep internal bleeds where traditional methods such as compression aren't possible.

How much of an improvement is it?

A big one. According to the engineers, "severe blood loss can rapidly lead to hemorrhagic shock", many patients dying "within one to two hours of injury", a period typically referred to as the 'golden hour'. However, with these new clay-based injectable bandages, blood clotting times have been reduced from around 6–7 minutes to just 1–2 minutes, thus extending this 'golden hour'. What's more is that the bandages are being designed to be simple enough for self-application so that having these placed in soldiers' backpacks and/or ambulance first aid kits could result in a lot of saved lives.

A bit about the science

Known from their use in ancient civilisations, various naturally occurring clay minerals contain silicate-based particles that are able to accelerate blood coagulation. Inspired by this, the engineers began to explore a synthetic equivalent that would be cleaner and safer than the risk of infection that comes with natural clays. They combined nanosilicate particles with an expanding foam, such that, whilst stable in its applicator, the foam reacts to body heat to expand and fill a required space. This can seal severed blood vessels and hold the nanosilicate in place to perform the blood clotting.

Final comment

Another great development in Medtech - and without the involvement of AI! More information on the bandages and engineers can be found here.

