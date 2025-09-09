ARTICLE
9 September 2025

Novelty Over Clinical Trials At The EPO (Video)

Second medical use claims can be novel over clinical trials in European patents. Typically, such a claim would be fairly narrow, e.g. perhaps mapping onto specific indications...
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Video overview:

Second medical use claims can be novel over clinical trials in European patents. Typically, such a claim would be fairly narrow, e.g. perhaps mapping onto specific indications and dosages for a potential commercial product. For such a claim to be novel, it is important that the prior art disclosure of the clinical trial does not unambiguously disclose the therapeutic effect underlying the claim. The EPO's approach to this is explained in more detail in the attached video.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

