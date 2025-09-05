ARTICLE
5 September 2025

Claiming Priority (Video)

HL
HGF Ltd

Contributor

HGF Ltd logo
HGF is one of Europe's largest firms of intellectual property specialists in Europe, with 21 offices across the UK, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland. The firm's trade mark attorneys, patent attorneys and IP solicitors provide an integrated IP solution for clients.
Explore Firm Details
To validly claim priority in a European patent application, four conditions must be met...
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
HGF Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1674098 a.jpg

Video overview:

To validly claim priority in a European patent application, four conditions must be met:

  1. Same Applicant or Successor in Title: The EP applicant must be the same as, or have rights from, the earlier applicant. Secure a written assignment before filing if needed.
  2. Same Invention: The invention claimed must be directly and unambiguously derivable from the earlier application. Align EP claims closely with earlier ones.
  3. First Application: The earlier application must be the first filed in a Paris Convention or WTO member country. Priority from US continuations isn't accepted; for CIPs, only new subject matter can benefit.
  4. 12-Month Deadline: The EP application must be filed within 12 months of the earlier filing. If missed, re-establishment may be possible within 2 months by showing all due care was taken.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of HGF Limited
HGF Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More