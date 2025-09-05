Claiming Priority (Video)

Video overview:

To validly claim priority in a European patent application, four conditions must be met:

Same Applicant or Successor in Title: The EP applicant must be the same as, or have rights from, the earlier applicant. Secure a written assignment before filing if needed. Same Invention: The invention claimed must be directly and unambiguously derivable from the earlier application. Align EP claims closely with earlier ones. First Application: The earlier application must be the first filed in a Paris Convention or WTO member country. Priority from US continuations isn't accepted; for CIPs, only new subject matter can benefit. 12-Month Deadline: The EP application must be filed within 12 months of the earlier filing. If missed, re-establishment may be possible within 2 months by showing all due care was taken.

