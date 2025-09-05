ARTICLE
5 September 2025

Added Matter – Part 2 (Video)

Pre- and Post-Grant Amendments are governed by Articles 123(2) & 123(3) EPC respectively...
Video overview:

Pre- and Post-Grant Amendments are governed by Articles 123(2) & 123(3) EPC respectively

  • Before grant, amendments can broaden the claim scope as long as the resulting claim is clearly and unambiguously disclosed in the original application (Article 123(2) EPC).
  • Common pitfalls include intermediate generalisations and shrinking/cherry-picked lists, both of which may introduce a combination of features not clearly and unambiguously disclosed originally. To avoid this, applicants should try to:
    • provide a general basis for all features in isolation as well as desired combinations of features to provide useful fallback positions;
    • provide a pointer to particular selections from long lists; and
    • not rely solely on Figures for support.
  • After grant, broadening the claim scope (e.g. by Deleting limiting features) is not allowed.
  • A Patentee may find themselves in the "inescapable trap" if a pre-grant amendment adds matter under Article 123(2) EPC, and it cannot be remedied post-grant without broadening the claim which would violate Article 123(3) EPC.
  • The Result of the Inescapable trap is therefore that the Patent may is held to be invalid, and cannot be rescued via amendment.
  • Careful drafting and amendment strategy is therefore essential to avoid this legal pitfall.

