Added Matter – Part 2 (Video)

Video overview:

Pre- and Post-Grant Amendments are governed by Articles 123(2) & 123(3) EPC respectively

Before grant , amendments can broaden the claim scope as long as the resulting claim is clearly and unambiguously disclosed in the original application (Article 123(2) EPC).

amendments can broaden the claim scope as long as the resulting claim is clearly and unambiguously disclosed in the original application (Article 123(2) EPC). Common pitfalls include intermediate generalisations and shrinking/cherry-picked lists , both of which may introduce a combination of features not clearly and unambiguously disclosed originally. To avoid this, applicants should try to: provide a general basis for all features in isolation as well as desired combinations of features to provide useful fallback positions; provide a pointer to particular selections from long lists; and not rely solely on Figures for support.

and , both of which may introduce a combination of features not clearly and unambiguously disclosed originally. To avoid this, applicants should try to: After grant , broadening the claim scope (e.g. by Deleting limiting features) is not allowed.

, broadening the claim scope (e.g. by Deleting limiting features) is A Patentee may find themselves in the " inescapable trap " if a pre-grant amendment adds matter under Article 123(2) EPC, and it cannot be remedied post-grant without broadening the claim which would violate Article 123(3) EPC.

if a pre-grant amendment adds matter under Article 123(2) EPC, and it cannot be remedied post-grant without broadening the claim which would violate Article 123(3) EPC. The Result of the Inescapable trap is therefore that the Patent may is held to be invalid , and cannot be rescued via amendment.

, and via amendment. Careful drafting and amendment strategy is therefore essential to avoid this legal pitfall.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.