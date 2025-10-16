OT Interviews Phil Merchant, Principal At Marks & Clerk: How Space Innovation Sparked A Patent Gold Rush

In an interview with Orbital Today, Phil Merchant, Principal at Marks & Clerk, shares his perspective on the UK's space sector and the role intellectual property plays in supporting innovation and commercial success.

From launch providers to satellite manufacturers, the UK space industry is evolving rapidly. Phil discusses how IP can help businesses protect their technology, navigate partnerships, and attract investment – particularly in a sector where collaboration and cross-border activity are common.

Phil covers a range of topics, including:

The importance of IP in attracting venture capital and strategic partnerships

How IP supports collaboration between academia, startups and established players

The UK's competitive edge in satellite technology and launch services

The role of government policy in shaping the future of the sector

Read the full Q&A with Phil now.

The space industry is different from many other industries due to many activities taking place off-Earth, such as in Low Earth Orbit, which is outside of traditional territorial jurisdictions for patent law. This can lead to some uncertainty about whether acts taking place in outer space can be protected by Earth-registered IP. orbitaltoday.com/...

