ARTICLE
16 October 2025

OT Interviews Phil Merchant, Principal At Marks & Clerk: How Space Innovation Sparked A Patent Gold Rush

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
In an interview with Orbital Today, Phil Merchant, Principal at Marks & Clerk, shares his perspective on the UK's space sector and the role intellectual property plays in supporting innovation and commercial success.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Marks & Clerk
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Marks & Clerk are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)

In an interview with Orbital Today, Phil Merchant, Principal at Marks & Clerk, shares his perspective on the UK's space sector and the role intellectual property plays in supporting innovation and commercial success.

From launch providers to satellite manufacturers, the UK space industry is evolving rapidly. Phil discusses how IP can help businesses protect their technology, navigate partnerships, and attract investment – particularly in a sector where collaboration and cross-border activity are common.

Phil covers a range of topics, including:

  • The importance of IP in attracting venture capital and strategic partnerships
  • How IP supports collaboration between academia, startups and established players
  • The UK's competitive edge in satellite technology and launch services
  • The role of government policy in shaping the future of the sector

Read the full Q&A with Phil now.

The space industry is different from many other industries due to many activities taking place off-Earth, such as in Low Earth Orbit, which is outside of traditional territorial jurisdictions for patent law. This can lead to some uncertainty about whether acts taking place in outer space can be protected by Earth-registered IP.

orbitaltoday.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Marks & Clerk
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More