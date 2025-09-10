ARTICLE
10 September 2025

Description Amendment Requirements At EPO (Video)

HL
HGF Ltd

Contributor

HGF Ltd logo
HGF is one of Europe's largest firms of intellectual property specialists in Europe, with 21 offices across the UK, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland. The firm's trade mark attorneys, patent attorneys and IP solicitors provide an integrated IP solution for clients.
Explore Firm Details
At the final stage of prosecution, the EPO increasingly insists each patent description must align with the allowed claims to improve clarity and eliminate inconsistencies.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
HGF Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1674088a.jpg

Video overview:

At the final stage of prosecution, the EPO increasingly insists each patent description must align with the allowed claims to improve clarity and eliminate inconsistencies. However, this strict benchmark presents risks as amendments may introduce added matter. Examiner practices vary, leading to uncertainty.

Examiners increasingly demand deletion of conflicting paragraphs or entire embodiments not covered by the allowed claims. Mishandling this stage can invite validity challenges.

Mitigation strategy: Avoid deleting content by suitable re-wording or disclaimers (e.g., "not in accordance with the claimed invention").

Best drafting practices:

  1. Use "examples" instead of calling all figures "embodiments."
  2. Clearly show how features can apply across examples.
  3. Include a robust Summary of Invention highlighting features independently.

Grant-stage approval of the description is critical, with risks of oral proceedings or even appeal if objections are not overcome.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of HGF Limited
HGF Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More