Two IPs In A Pod – Practical Experiences And Insights Of Using The UPC

Our Head of Law Rachel Fetches is speaking on the latest episode of the Charted Institute Of Patent Attorneys Two IPs In a Pod podcast and in this episode they are discussing 'Practical experiences and insights of using the UPC'.

They discuss how the Unified Patent Court is set to transform patent litigation across Europe and the potential of the UPC for SMEs, international businesses, and the opportunities and hurdles presented.

Click the button below to listen to the full episode.

LISTEN HERE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.