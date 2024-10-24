ARTICLE
24 October 2024

Two IPs In A Pod – Practical Experiences And Insights Of Using The UPC

Our Head of Law Rachel Fetches is speaking on the latest episode of the Charted Institute Of Patent Attorneys Two IPs In a Pod podcast and in this episode they are discussing 'Practical experiences and insights of using the UPC'.

They discuss how the Unified Patent Court is set to transform patent litigation across Europe and the potential of the UPC for SMEs, international businesses, and the opportunities and hurdles presented.

