ARTICLE
31 July 2025

LD Mannheim, July 18, 2025, Order On Infringement Claims Relating To UK, UPC_CFI_365/2023

BP
Bardehle Pagenberg

Contributor

Bardehle Pagenberg logo
BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.
Explore Firm Details
This applies as far as the infringement action relates to acts infringing the UK national part of the patent-in-suit. Whether infringement is given and an injunction and/or other measures...
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Saskia Mertsching
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1. Key takeaways

The UPC has jurisdiction to decide upon the infringement of the UK part of a European
Patent

This applies as far as the infringement action relates to acts infringing the UK national part of the patent-in-suit. Whether infringement is given and an injunction and/or other measures can be granted has to be assessed under UK law.

The defendant in an infringement action before the UPC, which relates to the UK part
of a European bundle patent, is allowed to raise an invalidity defence without being
obliged to file a national action for revocation in the UK

The UPC will then assess the validity as a mere prerequisite for infringement. The UPC does, however, not have jurisdiction to revoke the validated national part of a European Patent in relation to the United Kingdom with erga omnes effect.

2. Division

Local Division Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_365/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement and Counterclaim for revocation proceedings

5. Parties

CLAIMANT:
FUJIFILM

DEFENDANTS:

Kodak Holding GmbH

Kodak GmbH

Kodak Graphic Communications GmbH

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 511 174

7. Jurisdictions

UPC and UK

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 4(1) Brussels Ia Regulation; Art. 71b Brussels Ia Regulation; Art. 31 UPCA; 34 UPCA

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Saskia Mertsching
Saskia Mertsching
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More