LD Mannheim, July 18, 2025, Order On Infringement Claims Relating To UK, UPC_CFI_365/2023

1. Key takeaways

The UPC has jurisdiction to decide upon the infringement of the UK part of a European

Patent

This applies as far as the infringement action relates to acts infringing the UK national part of the patent-in-suit. Whether infringement is given and an injunction and/or other measures can be granted has to be assessed under UK law.

The defendant in an infringement action before the UPC, which relates to the UK part

of a European bundle patent, is allowed to raise an invalidity defence without being

obliged to file a national action for revocation in the UK

The UPC will then assess the validity as a mere prerequisite for infringement. The UPC does, however, not have jurisdiction to revoke the validated national part of a European Patent in relation to the United Kingdom with erga omnes effect.

2. Division

Local Division Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_365/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement and Counterclaim for revocation proceedings

5. Parties

CLAIMANT:

FUJIFILM

DEFENDANTS:

Kodak Holding GmbH

Kodak GmbH

Kodak Graphic Communications GmbH

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 511 174

7. Jurisdictions

UPC and UK

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 4(1) Brussels Ia Regulation; Art. 71b Brussels Ia Regulation; Art. 31 UPCA; 34 UPCA