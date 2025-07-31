LD Mannheim, July 18, 2025, Order On Infringement Claims Relating To UK, UPC_CFI_359/2023

1. Key takeaways

The UPC does not have jurisdiction to revoke the validated national part of a European Patent in relation to the United Kingdom with erga omnes effect

According to the ECJ's ruling in BSH Hausgeräte, the court of the Member State of the European Union in which the defendant is domiciled (Article 4(1) Brussels Ia Regulation) does have jurisdiction to rule on an infringement action based on a patent granted or validated in a Non-EU member state even if the invalidity of this patent is raised as a defence. Still, there is no jurisdiction for a defence which seeks to affect the existence or content of that patent in that third state, or to cause its national register to be amended.

The defendant in an infringement action before the UPC, which relates to the UK part

of a European bundle patent, is allowed to raise an invalidity defence without being

obliged to file a national action for revocation in the UK

The UPC will then assess the validity as a mere prerequisite for infringement.

There is no legitimate interest of a defendant obtaining a declaration that the UK part

of a European bundle patent is invalid

There is no legitimate interest, since such declaratory relief is not binding on the national authorities.

2. Division

Local Division Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_359/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement and Counterclaim for revocation proceedings

5. Parties

CLAIMANT:

FUJIFILM



DEFENDANTS:

Kodak Holding GmbH

Kodak GmbH

Kodak Graphic Communications GmbH

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 476 616 (parallel proceedings: EP 3 511 174)

7. Jurisdictions

UPC and UK

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 4(1) Brussels Ia Regulation; Art. 71b Brussels Ia Regulation; Art. 31 UPCA; 34 UPCA

