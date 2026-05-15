Outsourcing Spotlight – Spring / Summer 2026

In this issue, we look at whether UK fire and rehire reforms could affect outsourcing. We also discuss consumer-facing outsourcings, the impact of the Middle East crisis, cloud switching, the expansion of unfair dismissal rights, new EU rules affecting financial services outsourcings and UK rules affecting premises and event management outsourcings.

Could 'fire and rehire' reforms impact outsourcing?

Upcoming restrictions on 'fire and rehire' under the Employment Rights Act 2025 could have an impact on outsourcing arrangements.

What is 'fire and rehire' and why is it being restricted?

'Fire and rehire' is a practice sometimes used to change workers' terms and conditions of employment when workers do not agree to the changes. The employer terminates the existing employment contract and offers a new contract on revised terms. The practice has received widespread criticism in recent years, leading the Government to introduce reforms severely limiting its use from January 2027. However, those reforms could have unintended consequences for outsourcings.

What's changing?

Under the changes, it will become automatically unfair to dismiss employees in order to replace them with non-employees doing essentially the same work. This is designed to prevent businesses from dismissing employees to replace them with cheaper agency staff (as happened in the P&O Ferries controversy in 2022).

How could outsourcing be affected?

However, the legislation could also capture an outsourcing situation where a customer's employees are replaced with staff of the service provider performing the same services. This will not be a problem where the customer's employees transfer to the service provider under TUPE, as is often the case in an outsourcing. However, it could be an issue where the service provider does not take on employees for whatever reason, and the customer is left to make redundancies – those redundancies could result in automatic unfair dismissal claims. The liability could be significant, particularly where large numbers of staff are involved. The issue is also compounded by upcoming reforms to unfair dismissal law – the duration of service required to claim unfair dismissal is reducing from two years to six months and the current cap on compensation (of around £120,000) is being removed (see section 5 below).

What's the timing?

These changes are due to take effect from January 2027. Until the position is clarified, parties should be aware of the risks when negotiating outsourcing contracts. Customers are likely to want indemnity protection where the service provider is not taking on staff. Alternatively, some customers may seek to drive a harder bargain on price given the potential exposure to unfair dismissal liability.

Consumer-facing outsourcings: CMA enforcement starts to bite

As we've highlighted in previous issues, the risks for both customers and service providers involved in consumer-facing outsourcings have increased substantially, following the entry into force of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (for more detail, see section 2 of Outsourcing Spotlight Autumn/Winter 2024). Among other things, businesses that breach UK consumer law now face the prospect of fines of up to 10% of worldwide turnover.

Recent CMA enforcement activity

Since November 2025, the regulator, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has significantly ramped up enforcement activity in this space:

In April 2026, it imposed its first fine for breach of consumer law: see Consumer law: £4.2m fine on AA shows CMA means business.





It now has 13 formal investigations underway and has written advisory letters to over 100 businesses highlighting areas of potential non-compliance.

How does this affect B2C outsourcings?

In our Spring/Summer 2025 issue, we looked at the key question of who would liable for breach of consumer law in the context of an outsourced service that was consumer-facing – and in particular, to what extent could outsourced service providers be "in the frame"? We argued that there were circumstances where the regulator – the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) - would seek to enforce against both the service provider and its customer. This appears from recent enforcement actions to be the CMA's preferred approach. Service providers in consumer-facing outsourcings should not therefore assume the CMA will only enforce against their customer.

Who is ultimately responsible?

Equally, customers should not assume that they can use outsourcings to insulate themselves from regulatory risk in this area. For example, the CMA's guidance on the specific issue of consumer reviews makes clear that it expects businesses that have outsourced review management to third parties to satisfy themselves that their chosen provider has taken adequate steps to comply with the new rules. Our view is that this approach reflects a more general expectation on the part of the CMA that consumer-facing businesses continue to have ultimate responsibility for compliance, even where they have outsourced aspects of their service provision.

The Middle East crisis: dealing with the fallout

The outbreak of war in the Middle East has delivered a series of economic and operational shocks. In this article, we explore the impact on outsourcing, focussing on the potential for contractual disputes:

EXAMPLE: A retailer has outsourced its end-to-end logistics and fulfilment operations. The service provider is facing significant increases in fuel and freight costs as a result of the war, together with delays due to container ships from Asia being re-routed via the Cape of Good Hope. The service provider argues that the force majeure clause applies. How might this scenario play out?

Force majeure clauses

Scope of clause: Whilst the clause is likely to include a reference to "war" or "conflict", the mere fact that a contract has become more expensive to perform will not normally be sufficient to trigger it. The service provider may therefore need to focus more on the delays that it is experiencing.





Whilst the clause is likely to include a reference to "war" or "conflict", the mere fact that a contract has become more expensive to perform will not normally be sufficient to trigger it. The service provider may therefore need to focus more on the delays that it is experiencing. Threshold for triggering the clause: The threshold for engaging the clause will vary depending on the exact wording; for instance, a reference to performance being "prevented" indicates a high threshold, whereas words such as "delayed" or "hindered" are likely favour the service provider in this scenario.





The threshold for engaging the clause will vary depending on the exact wording; for instance, a reference to performance being "prevented" indicates a high threshold, whereas words such as "delayed" or "hindered" are likely favour the service provider in this scenario. Mitigations : The clause may well require the service provider to take reasonable steps to mitigate the impact, such as exploring alternative supply routes. But absent clear contractual wording, customers are generally not required to accept non-contractual alternatives in response to disruption (such as payment in a different currency) – see our briefing on the UK Supreme Court's decision in MUR Shipping v RTI.





: The clause may well require the service provider to take reasonable steps to mitigate the impact, such as exploring alternative supply routes. But absent clear contractual wording, customers are generally not required to accept non-contractual alternatives in response to disruption (such as payment in a different currency) – see our briefing on the UK Supreme Court's decision in MUR Shipping v RTI. Termination rights: Finally, it is also fairly common for force majeure clauses to allow the unaffected party to terminate if the disruption persists beyond a specified period. Experience from COVID-19 suggests that this can make suppliers reluctant to pursue the force majeure route for fear of losing the contract – but with a complex, large-scale outsourcing of this type, the service provider may calculate that the customer will also be reluctant to terminate. This may push both parties towards a negotiated solution.

Material adverse change clauses

A material adverse change (MAC) clause might be easier for the service provider to invoke. For example, in a dispute between the landlord of Canary Wharf and its tenant, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the court accepted that the UK's departure from the EU would have a "material adverse effect" on the EMA. However, the contract in that particular case did not contain a MAC clause; EMA argued that its lease had been frustrated by Brexit and the court made the comment about "material adverse effect" in the context of explaining that the threshold was for frustration was considerably higher (and was not met in that particular case). However, as explained in this briefing, much depends on the trigger event for the MAC clause. For example, if it uses wording such as "fundamental change", this suggests a high threshold; the mere fact that ships are being routed via the Cape of Good Hope may not be sufficient to meet it.

Service level disputes

EXAMPLE: a bank has outsourced its Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance screening. The service provider is struggling to keep up with changes to sanctions regimes prompted by the conflict in the Middle East, which are beyond what it anticipated having to deal with when it entered into the contract. This in turn means that it can no longer meet the response times and service levels under the contract. How might this scenario play out?

The key area of tension in this dispute is likely to be the bank's concern that – despite the outsourcing – it remains responsible to its regulators for compliance outcomes, whereas the service provider is likely to argue that it is only required to deliver what was agreed at the time of the contract. Much is likely to depend on how the parties agreed to allocate the costs of compliance with regulatory change. Sanctions regimes are known to change fairly frequently; as a result, the bank is likely to have pushed for the service provider to bear the risk and cost of at least a certain level of change. The service provider, meanwhile, will probably be looking to invoke the change control provisions, especially if they require the bank to bear the cost of regulatory changes beyond a certain threshold. Although the regulatory background is an obvious source of tension here, it may also provide a powerful incentive for bank to reach a negotiated solution, on the basis that this is likely to be the quickest way to reduce the risk of the dispute leading to intervention from the regulator.

The importance of knowing where you stand under the contract

In both the scenarios above, we've suggested a negotiated solution as the most likely outcome. That's certainly been our experience with outsourcing transactions more generally – and it would seem to be borne out by the relative lack of case law relating to outsourcing agreements (which suggests that parties generally prefer to settle than litigate). But going into any negotiations, it's crucial for the parties to know how strong their contractual position is – because that will influence how far they can push for a particular outcome.

For a more on our thinking about how to respond to the current crisis, including the sanctions risk, see: Conflict in the Middle East – legal solutions to help build business resilience

Cloud switching: where are we now?

With many tech-focussed outsourcings increasingly reliant on cloud services, concerns have been raised that some service providers put excessive barriers in the way of switching to a competitor. This has prompted regulators in both the UK and EU to take an active interest in the sector, with a view to making switching easier. The latest position is as follows:

EU: changes in force - but some rowing back "at the edges"

From 12 September 2025, the EU's Data Act requires contracts for most cloud service providers in the EU to include a right to switch after a maximum of two months' notice. Switching charges must be limited to the direct costs incurred by the provider as a result of the switching (and from 12 January 2027, no charges for switching will be permitted). The legislation also requires contracts to contain a number of other provisions designed to remove or minimise common obstacles to switching. For more detail, see our briefing: The Data Act's changes to cloud services contracts – tipping the scales on switching. However, note that since that briefing was written, the EU has proposed to ease requirements for switching between customised services and those provided by SMEs and mid-caps, in relation to contracts pre-dating September 2025.

UK: CMA backs off plans to regulate Microsoft and Amazon Web Services over cloud switching

In 2025, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began consultations on whether Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) – the two largest players – should be designated as having "Strategic Market Status" (SMS) under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024. A finding of SMS status would have enabled the CMA to impose conditions on both businesses, requiring them to offer improved switching terms for cloud services. However, following voluntary improvements to Microsoft and AWS' terms, the CMA has decided not to proceed with the SMS designation process. To the extent that the two firms were prepared to make these changes because they had already been required to offer similar measures in the EU (see above), it's arguable that the UK regulator has effectively "piggy-backed" on the EU's intervention. However, Microsoft is now facing regulatory scrutiny on a different front, namely its suite of business software (such as Windows, Word, Excel, Copilot etc), where the CMA has indicated that it will open a fresh SMS investigation (in response to concerns from customers about the strength of the firm's position in this market).

What does this mean?

Overall, the position for customers has improved in both the EU and the UK, primarily driven by the EU's intervention. The position in the UK is arguably less secure than in the EU, because there is no formal "conduct requirement" imposed by the CMA on any cloud service provider to offer comparable switching rights. If Microsoft and Amazon decided to abandon their improved terms, the CMA would require some time before it was in a position to impose any conduct requirements on them to restore those terms. However, at least for the time being, it would appear that customers in the UK are benefitting from improved exit terms and are thus not at a significant disadvantage compared with their counterparts in the EU.

What does the expansion of unfair dismissal rights mean for outsourcing?

From 1 January 2027, the qualifying service period for unfair dismissal protection will reduce from two years to six months. This means that all current employees, as well as new recruits starting between now and 1 July 2026, will immediately have unfair dismissal protection from 1 January 2027. Also from 1 January 2027, the unfair dismissal compensation cap (currently the lower of a year's pay and £123,543) will be removed, allowing employees to claim unlimited compensation for financial loss.

Implications for service providers

These changes will almost certainly result in an increase in Employment Tribunal claims, both from employees who would not previously have had enough service and also from high earners (for whom an unfair dismissal claim may not have been worthwhile under the current capped compensation regime). Settling unfair dismissal claims and negotiating senior exits is likely to become more difficult and costly. Effective operation of probationary periods, as well as proactive performance management on an ongoing basis, will become even more important.

Implications for customers

Iincreased costs for outsourcing service providers may mean higher prices for customers. But service providers shouldn't be citing employment law changes as a reason for increased costs until the relevant changes have actually happened – so it's worth pushing back on suggestions that prices need to rise now to reflect expected higher costs next year. It's also worth making clear that you expect the service provider to take steps to manage the increased risk of unfair dismissal claims.

New rules on umbrella companies now in force

In our last issue, we highlighted new rules affecting outsourcing service providers with umbrella companies in their supply chain. These rules came into force on 6 April 2026 and apply to existing as well as new arrangements. The main risk for outsourcing service providers is that they could be liable for the tax and NICS due in respect of individuals engaged via umbrella companies – even though historically, these PAYE obligations have normally been viewed as solely the responsibility of umbrella companies.

What are umbrella companies?

So-called "umbrella companies" are used to facilitate provision of staff without the "end user" business having to take them on as employees. Such arrangements can be highly beneficial to outsourcing service providers (the "end user" business in this case) with a fluctuating demand for staff, as they allow for increased flexibility compared with engaging staff as employees. As the individual's employer, the umbrella company is required to deduct income tax and NICS from salary payments it makes to them and account for employers' NICs. These are all payable to HMRC through the PAYE system. In some cases, individuals may also be required to provide their services through an umbrella company operated by the employment agency which they have signed up with. As well as applying to "traditional" umbrella arrangements, there are situations where engagements with personal service companies (PSCs) and other "purported" umbrella companies can also be caught by the new rules.

Key action points for outsourcing service providers

Review your worker supply chains and identify which of them contain umbrella companies (actual or purported) that could be caught by the new rules (at the same time, consider reviewing all your indirect labour arrangements); and





Put in place robust due diligence processes to monitor supply chains and ensure that any umbrella companies within them are paying HMRC the tax and NICs that is due. The legal documentation behind these arrangements should contain appropriate indemnities. Even if a company doesn't have liability for PAYE under the new rules because joint and several liability rests only with an agency, it needs to ensure that the agency itself has taken reasonable steps to ensure that the umbrella is complying with its obligations.





Some businesses might choose to go a step further and account for the umbrella's PAYE direct to HMRC so they can be sure it has been paid.

Tech roundup: data centres, cyber security, data protection and AI updates

Data centres

Data centres have been a key part of the outsourcing ecosystem for some time but with the growth in AI, the demand for new capacity has created a surge in interest. Our data centre coverage includes:

Cyber Security and Resilience Bill

Against a backdrop of increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks - costing the UK economy nearly £15 billion a year - the UK Government has introduced the Cyber Security and Resilience (Network and Information Systems) Bill. Focused on protecting the systems behind essential services and the digital infrastructure that supports daily life, the Bill will expand cyber compliance obligations and regulators' enforcement powers - including for data centres, managed IT service providers, and designated “critical suppliers". As such, it will undoubtedly have an impact on a significant number of major tech outsourcings – although its scope is not as broad as the EU's NIS2 Directive, which covers a much wider range of sectors. For more detail, see: The UK’s new Cyber Security and Resilience Bil.

Data protection update

Most of the UK data protection and e-privacy reforms introduced in June 2025 by the Data (Use and Access) Act came into effect in February 2026. The regulator has been busy issuing new guidance to reflect the new rules. There is a little longer to prepare for the new rules on complaints (the right of individuals to complain directly to the data controller) as those provisions will only apply from 19 June 2026. Those operating in the EU, looking to adopt a uniform approach to UK and EU compliance, are unlikely to benefit from the minor relaxations that are available. Key action points for parties to outsourcings include:

Prepare for the new complaints rules by amending your policies, complaints handling processes and staff training. The good news is that there is significant flexibility around their implementation.





Consider whether there are opportunities to take advantage of the relaxation to automated decision-making and profiling rules – e.g. for HR use cases. However, bear in mind that keeping a "human in the loop" is still advisable in many circumstances e.g. to guard against discriminatory outcomes. Read our briefing on automated decision-making for more information.





The Information Commissioner's Office will soon change to the Information Commission - but hasn't yet.





The ICO's revised international transfers guidance confirms a three-step test to help organisations determine whether a restricted transfer is taking place. While the guidance offers a few relaxations over the EU's equivalent EDPB guidance, in practice entities subject the EU GDPR will need to follow the stricter EU guidance.

EU Digital Omnibus: impact on the AI Act

On 7 May 2026, EU lawmakers reached provisional agreement on a draft Digital Omnibus to include:

a delay to the August 2026 deadline for high-risk systems; and

relaxations for SMEs and small mid-caps.

For more detail on the changes to high-risk system deadlines, see our previous briefing - What can businesses hope to gain from the EU's Digital Omnibus? (although certain other changes to the AI Act outlined in that briefing have now been dropped as part of the latest agreement).

Financial services outsourcings: EU looks to regulate non-ICT arrangements

The European Banking Authority (EBA) looks likely to bring in a Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA)-style regime, but this time for non-ICT third-party arrangements. Its proposed draft guidelines (on which it consulted in 2025) significantly expand its former 2019 outsourcing guidelines and will lead to an overhaul of third-party risk management within EU financial services. If implemented, the new guidelines will introduce a much broader, more prescriptive framework for third-party contracts outside DORA, introducing new requirements, greatly expanding scope, and imposing new contract and governance standards across the sector.

What types of financial services outsourcings would be caught?

The list of activities likely to be covered includes:

administrative services

cash management services

customer services

depositary tasks & administration for UCI;

finance, treasury, accounting and reporting;

internal control functions,

investment services;

lending;

payment services;

securities; and

ART issuance.

Our briefing explains the key changes and the next steps for firms in scope: Premises and event management outsourcings: guidance on Martyn's law published

In our Spring/Summer 2025 issue, we highlighted new obligations to take measures to protect against terrorist attacks that will affect premises and event management outsourcings. These are contained in the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 – also referred to as "Martyn's Law" (after one of the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena attack). The Home Office has recently published statutory guidance on how it expects businesses to comply with these obligations. Whilst the legislation is not expected to be brought fully into force until April 2027, the guidance should help businesses take steps to plan and prepare.

What's caught by the legislation: a brief reminder

The Act applies to premises used for one or more specified purposes where it is reasonable to expect at least 200 individuals to be present at one time. This includes a wide range of venues from retail premises, restaurants, bars, hotels, theatres, cinemas and sports grounds through to schools, universities, hospitals, places of worship and certain transport facilities – see our detailed briefing for the full list. Larger premises where it would be reasonable to expect at least 800 are subject to an enhanced duty requiring them to take additional measures. The legislation also applies to events expected to draw at least 800 attendees (unless held at premises subject to the "enhanced" duty – on the basis that the venue's existing compliance measures are expected to be sufficient).

The Home Office's guidance includes the following flowchart to help determine whether premises fall within scope of the legislation and, if so, which tier of requirements applies:

What should parties to premises or events management outsourcings be doing now?

First of all, work out whether the premises or the relevant events are caught by the legislation. If so:

Check existing contracts to work out who's currently responsible for what and who will bear the cost of compliance. Increased compliance costs due to changes in the law will often be dealt with in the change control/variation provisions and the liability for them may depend on whether the changes are generic across the industry (which would apply to this Act), or specific to the contract in question.





Work out who the "responsible person" is under the legislation and consider whether this requires any changes to be made to existing arrangements (contractual or otherwise). The responsible person is the individual, organisation or company that has control over the qualifying premises, or control over the relevant venue for the purposes of the qualifying event. The Security Industry Authority (SIA) will need to be notified of the identity of the "responsible person".





Use the recently published guidance to start planning

SIA consults on its regulatory approach under Martyn's Law

On 15 April 2026, the Security Industry Authority (SIA) launched a public consultation on its draft statutory guidance setting out how it intends to exercise its regulatory powers once the Act comes into force in Spring 2027.

The draft guidance confirms that the SIA will take a supportive, proportionate and risk-based approach to regulation, covering:

how it will provide guidance and tailored regulatory advice to assist compliance;





how it will carry out inspections and assess compliance documents; and





how it will address non-compliance, including the use of enforcement powers and financial penalties.

This sits alongside the Home Office's own statutory guidance on what responsible persons must do to comply with the Act. The SIA has confirmed that further details on the online notification system (through which responsible persons must notify the SIA that they are in scope) will follow closer to commencement.

Action point: Those in scope, and their advisers, should review the SIA's draft guidance, particularly regarding enforcement and financial penalties, as this may affect how compliance responsibilities and associated risks are allocated in outsourcing contracts. The consultation closes on 12 June 2026.