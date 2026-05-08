What Our Clients Say About Us – Friday Feedback From Didlaw

“Each week we share our client feedback within the team. It reminds us of the great job we do and how much satisfaction we all get from our work. I’m very proud to lead this team as CEO. Here’s how you know you are choosing the right law firm to help you.”

Karen Jackson founder of didlaw (est. 2008)

Key themes appear and run through everything we do:

Support

Empathy

Professional

Practical

Reassuring

Clear

Responsive

Here’s a selection of our latest client feedback – in their own words:

On Elizabeth McGlone

Elizabeth made me feel safe and secure during a tough time in my life. She gave me hope and a second shot at a great life. Keep doing what you are doing.

On Yavnik Ganguly

I particularly appreciated the clarity of the advice… his communication on my behalf was very professional and well-structured. His guidance throughout the process was practical and easy to understand, which was very reassuring during a stressful time. Thanks again for all your support.

On Manuela de Castro

… friendly, responsive and efficient … I will be happy to recommend your law firm to anyone else I know/meet who’s in need of an employment lawyer.

On Beatrice Young

Your professionalism, clarity, and calm guidance made an incredibly stressful process far more manageable. What stood out most was not only your technical expertise, but your kindness and understanding of how emotionally demanding this experience can be for a client. That combination of skill and empathy is rare, and it made a significant difference to me.

On Kim Evans, Client Relations Manager

Kim’s swift response to my initial enquiry at a time where I was vulnerable, overwhelmed and nervous immediately shaped my experience for the remainder of the process.

More generally…

It was personal and easy. I didn’t have to fill in tons of forms to just speak to someone.