DRC And Zambia Set To Dominate Global Copper Production

The global drive towards renewable energy, electric vehicles and advanced infrastructure is placing copper at the heart of the energy-transition supply chain. In this context, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Zambia are emerging as two of the most significant players in the world's copper market thanks to their vast reserves, favourable geology and scaling infrastructure. With both countries ramping up investment, production and development initiatives, their combined growth trajectory positions them to meet a substantial portion of future global copper demand.

In the DRC, the mining industry has seen a dramatic surge in production over the past decade. According to industry commentary, the DRC recently overtook Peru to become the world's second-largest copper producer and, together with Zambia, could achieve a combined output of seven million tonnes per annum by 2030. Meanwhile, Zambia is making robust progress: its copper production rose by nearly 18 percent in the second quarter of the year, reaching 439,644 metric tonnes compared with 373,264 tonnes in the same period of the previous year. This momentum supports forecasts that Zambia may exceed one million tonnes of production in the year.

Global market conditions are reinforcing the favourable outlook for these two nations. Despite supply chain stresses in major producing countries, global copper output is projected to grow modestly in 2025, putting supply under pressure just as demand is set to rise. At the same time, copper prices are near record highs – recently reaching approximately US $10,775 per tonne – boosted by supply constraints and increasing demand for grid infrastructure and electric-vehicle batteries. For both the DRC and Zambia, this price environment offers a strong fiscal tailwind, enabling greater reinvestment and structural development of their mining sectors.

From an infrastructure and investment standpoint, both countries are leveraging strategic advantages. The Copperbelt region, a geological formation spanning the border between the DRC and Zambia, reportedly holds around 5 percent of global copper resources, making it an attractive zone for exploration and expansion. Zambia's government has implemented major reforms, including a revised mineral royalty tax system and new energy-supply projects, which have improved investor confidence and operational stability. Meanwhile the DRC benefits from high-quality ore, relatively favourable mining conditions and continuing investor interest in large-scale mines being developed in the Katanga region.

For investors and legal advisors, this landscape presents substantial opportunities and a distinct set of considerations. Mining projects in both jurisdictions will require specialised focus on regulatory frameworks, mining codes, environmental and social governance, local procurement and employment rules, and supply-chain traceability. In Zambia, the revival of key mines, reforms to the royalties regime and infrastructure commitments are key areas to monitor. In the DRC, the strategic minerals classification, state participation provisions and mining code stability clauses will influence transaction structuring and risk assessment.

For a law firm like Amani Law Firm, advising clients on cross-border mining operations, joint ventures and investment structuring in the DRC and Zambia has never been more relevant. With both countries poised to increase their roles in the global copper value chain, legal counsel that combines deep local knowledge with international investment experience will be critical to success.

In short, the DRC and Zambia together are moving toward a leading position in global copper supply. With favourable market conditions, strong investment flows and strategic policy support, their combined potential stands to meet rising industrial demand while offering compelling opportunities for those aligned to the long-term growth narrative.

