UK Government Launches Advanced Nuclear Framework To Drive Clean Energy And Investment

The UK Government has unveiled a sweeping new Advanced Nuclear Framework, marking one of the most significant shifts in national energy policy in decades. The framework aims to unlock private investment, accelerate next‑generation nuclear deployment and position the UK as a global leader in the transition to clean, reliable and flexible power.

With energy demand rising sharply, driven by industrial decarbonisation, AI data centres and advanced manufacturing, ministers are calling this a "golden age" of nuclear, with the potential to create thousands of high‑skilled UK jobs.

What the new Advanced Nuclear Framework will deliver

This is the Government's first comprehensive structure dedicated to advanced modular reactors (AMRs), small modular reactors (SMRs) and micro‑modular systems. These technologies prioritise factory‑manufacture, offering shorter build times and more predictable costs compared with traditional large‑scale nuclear plants.

The framework introduces several key elements designed to speed up deployment and attract private capital:

A national pipeline of credible projects that meet readiness criteria

A dedicated concierge‑style support service for planning, regulation, fuel supply and investment challenges

A clear, market‑focused route for privately led nuclear innovation

Together, these measures aim to create the clarity, stability and confidence needed for developers to progress into commercial deployment.

Major UK-US nuclear projects already underway

Momentum is already building across the UK, with notable collaborations between British and US developers.

X‑Energy and Centrica plan to deliver twelve advanced modular reactors in Hartlepool, supporting around 2,500 local jobs. Holtec, EDF and Tritax are developing SMR capacity at the former Cottam coal‑fired power station in Nottinghamshire, enabling clean power for future data centre infrastructure. Meanwhile, TerraPower and KBR are exploring the deployment of Natrium reactor technology in the UK and potentially internationally.

These projects underscore the UK's ambition to be an early mover and global reference point in advanced nuclear deployment.

Why advanced nuclear matters for the UK's AI and technology economy

The Government views advanced nuclear as critical to the UK's future digital infrastructure. AI data centres and industrial clusters require substantial and reliable baseload power, something that intermittent renewables alone cannot provide. Modular nuclear reactors are expected to become a key enabler of:

Low‑carbon baseload power for AI and high‑performance computing

Stable energy for advanced manufacturing hubs

Long‑term resilience for technology‑driven sectors

As the digital economy expands, advanced nuclear is positioned to underpin sustained technological and economic growth.

Opportunities for UK advanced nuclear growth

The Advanced Nuclear Framework creates substantial opportunities across the nuclear value chain. Factory‑built reactors are expected to expand the UK's modular manufacturing capacity and strengthen regional supply chains, supported by a more predictable regulatory pathway that boosts investor confidence. Advanced reactors also offer high‑temperature heat alongside electricity, opening new decarbonisation pathways for traditionally hard‑to‑abate sectors such as steel, chemicals and heavy manufacturing.

The UK Government hopes that together, these developments will support skilled job creation across engineering, construction, operations and regulatory roles, positioning the UK as a leading exporter of advanced nuclear technology and expertise.

Key opportunities include:

Expansion of UK modular manufacturing capacity

Greater investor confidence through clearer, more predictable regulation

New decarbonisation pathways for steel, chemicals and heavy manufacturing

Creation of skilled jobs across engineering, construction and operations

Strengthened UK leadership and export potential in advanced nuclear technology

Challenges in delivering the UK's advanced nuclear programme

Despite the strong policy support, the sector faces several hurdles as it moves toward large‑scale deployment. Nuclear regulation and licensing remain complex and time‑intensive, even with efforts to streamline processes.

Securing long‑term access to advanced fuels, particularly high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) for some AMR designs, will be critical to sustaining deployment timelines. Domestic manufacturing and supply chain capabilities will need rapid expansion, and developers must establish stable, long‑term financing models to attract private capital at scale. At the same time, public engagement remains essential to ensure community confidence and support for new nuclear sites.

Key challenges include:

Complex and time‑intensive regulatory and licensing processes

Securing long‑term advanced fuel supply, including HALEU

Rapid scale‑up of domestic manufacturing and supply chains

Need for stable, long‑term financing models

Community support and effective public engagement for new nuclear sites

Next steps for developers and energy companies

The Government is moving quickly to translate policy into delivery, and the coming months will be important for developers looking to gain early positioning within the national programme. Starting in March, companies will be able to apply for inclusion in the new national pipeline, with assessments led by government experts and Great British Energy - Nuclear (GBE‑N). At the same time, developers can draw on a new concierge‑style support service, providing guidance on planning, regulatory pathways and nuclear fuel requirements.

Early engagement will be particularly important for organisations that need to coordinate supply chains, secure fuel cycle arrangements or refine project readiness. For AMR , SMR and micro‑modular reactor developers, this represents the clearest route yet to commercial deployment in the UK.



Explore the key next steps developers should take to position their projects for success under the new framework:

Apply for inclusion in the national pipeline once applications open in March, with evaluations overseen by Government specialists and GBE‑N . Engage with the Government's new concierge support service for guidance on planning, regulation and nuclear fuel requirements. Initiate early supply chain coordination, particularly for modular manufacturing and component readiness. Advance fuel cycle planning, including securing access to specialised fuels where required. Prepare technology and project documentation to meet readiness criteria for AMRs , SMRs and micro‑modular reactors. Position projects for early commercial deployment by aligning development timelines with the new framework's delivery milestones.

A defining moment for the future of UK nuclear

The Advanced Nuclear Framework builds on major national commitments such as Sizewell C and the designation of Wylfa as the UK's first SMR location. Together, these moves represent a coordinated effort to re‑establish nuclear as a central pillar of the nation's clean energy strategy.

As global competition intensifies for clean, secure baseload power, the UK's proactive stance offers both economic opportunity and strategic advantage. Advanced nuclear is now poised to shape the next era of British industry - powering digital growth, enabling deep decarbonisation and strengthening long‑term energy security.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

