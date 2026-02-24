The UAE's Nuclear Transformation: Lessons From Barakah And Beyond

The United Arab Emirates is rapidly reshaping its energy future, driving a transformation built on nuclear power, renewables, and long‑term strategic planning. At the centre of this shift is the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant - delivered on time, on budget, and with remarkable national alignment.

As a result, the UAE is positioning itself as a model for emerging nuclear nations and a leading contributor to the global clean‑energy transition.

Drawing on insights gathered during our recent engagement with the Nuclear Institute's Young Generation Network (YGN) International Trip, this article explores the UAE's evolving nuclear landscape, the structural advantages behind its progress, and the lessons organisations can apply as the energy sector becomes increasingly complex and opportunity‑rich.

A strategic beginning: The UAE's 2008 Nuclear Policy

The UAE set its trajectory early with a 2008 Nuclear Policy that established governance, safety, regulatory principles and workforce ambitions before any construction began. This approach was intended to provide a framework for decision‑making and long‑term stability.

The policy emphasised alignment with IAEA standards, transparency, non‑proliferation and early planning for waste and decommissioning. It also created a regulator designed to mature alongside the programme and identified the need for a durable domestic workforce. This structured approach set the foundation for the development of the UAE's nuclear programme.

Barakah is one of the very few modern nuclear projects to meet its original schedule and cost. The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) credits its success to three key advantages:

Mega‑project capability: The UAE was able to draw upon experience from oil, gas and infrastructure development, applying proven governance and project‑delivery disciplines to the nuclear sector.

Unified national alignment: ENEC emphasised how Government, industry and communities aligned to work towards a common mission, seeking to enable collaborative problem‑solving rather than adversarial oversight.

A "copy and adapt" approach: By choosing the proven APR1400 reactor design, the UAE reduced uncertainty, aiming to avoid unnecessary design changes and streamlining regulatory approvals.

Together, these factors seem to have created the conditions for a predictable and consistent delivery model.

Strengthening energy security across the Gulf

Nuclear power now supplies around a quarter of the UAE's electricity - rising to 60% in winter - but its contribution extends beyond electricity generation. By reducing the need to burn domestic hydrocarbons for power, the UAE can export oil and gas at higher value, especially during periods when global demand peaks.

The development of nuclear power strengthens the UAE's long‑term diversification goals, reinforces energy resilience and supports growing sectors such as advanced manufacturing and R&D. As Gulf nations explore nuclear adoption, the UAE is seeking to establish itself as a regional centre of expertise.

Developing a sustainable national workforce and regulatory model

One of ENEC's's objectives over the course of the Nuclear programme was the development of a young, highly skilled national workforce. The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) is now 70% Emirati, and 80% of ENEC employees are under 35.

This transition was enabled by targeted international expertise in the early stages followed by strong investment in education, training and leadership development, supported by initiatives such as the Barakah Youth Council. The long term goal is a sustainable talent pipeline that will support the sector for decades.

The regulatory model combines IAEA's goal‑based principles with the prescriptive detail of US frameworks, striking a balance between flexibility and rigour. Over time, regulatory leadership transitioned from expatriate to Emirati specialists, embedding long‑term national capability.

A lifecycle approach to nuclear development and innovation

From the outset, the UAE integrated decommissioning and long‑term waste planning into its nuclear strategy. This includes early planning for a Deep Geological Repository, currently targeted for construction in 2095, and regular review of financial provisions for decommissioning.

The programme incorporates regional geological considerations such as elevated rock temperatures and invests in R&D and training infrastructure, supporting a cradle‑to‑grave approach to nuclear lifecycle management.

As the sector matures, the UAE is accelerating efforts across research, innovation and industrial applications. Current initiatives include drone‑based inspection technologies, development of advanced fuels and participation in the EXTEND programme, which is exploring applications such as medical isotope production, industrial processes and research reactors.

This growing innovation ecosystem extends the UAE's nuclear impact far beyond electricity production.

How the UAE is setting a new benchmark for emerging nuclear nations

The UAE represents on approach to developing a civil nuclear programme, characterised by centralised decision-making. Its model is grounded in proven reactor technology, strong investment in people, clear regulatory alignment and early planning for waste and decommissioning.

While the UAE's conditions are unique, the principles behind its success - system clarity, cross‑sector alignment and shared learning from global best practice - can offer valuable insights for nations re‑evaluating nuclear through the lens of net zero and energy security.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.