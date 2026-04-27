Breaking The Link: Government Moves To Decouple Gas And Electricity Prices

The UK Government has announced a package of measures to reduce the influence of volatile international gas prices on electricity bills in Great Britain, including a new Wholesale Contracts for Difference scheme for existing low-carbon generators and an increase in the Electricity Generator Levy from 45% to 55%. These interventions follow the second major fossil fuel price shock this decade, triggered by conflict in the Middle East and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Overview

On 21 April 2026, the Government announced a package of measures designed to reduce the influence of volatile international gas prices on electricity bills in Great Britain. The centrepiece is a new Wholesale Contracts for Difference ("WCfD") scheme (a voluntary fixed-price contract to be offered to existing low-carbon generators currently exposed to wholesale market prices) alongside an increase in the Electricity Generator Levy ("EGL") from 45% to 55%. The announcement follows the second major fossil fuel price shock this decade, triggered by conflict in the Middle East and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has pushed wholesale power prices above £100/MWh in recent weeks.

This briefing sets out what has been announced by the Government, contextualises it within the existing subsidy regimes and outlines what generators, investors and lenders should consider moving forward.

1. Background: The role of gas in setting GB energy prices

Under Great Britain's "pay-as-clear" wholesale market mechanism, the most expensive energy generator needed to meet demand sets the price for all generators. Gas-fired power stations set that price around 60% of the time.

As of 2025 approximately 45% of Britain's power supply comes from renewable energy generation (wind, solar, hydro and biomass). A significant proportion of this renewable capacity — particularly older wind, solar, hydro and biomass projects — sells power into the wholesale market and is therefore exposed to the pay-as-clear pricing mechanism. As a result, over 30% of Britain's power supply comes from renewable generation whose revenue is, in part, dependent on wholesale prices set by gas (in large part, based on the subsidy regime under which it operates). Legacy generators operating under the Renewables Obligation ("RO"), or Feed-in-Tariff ("FIT") – subsidies designed to encourage generation of electricity from eligible renewable sources in the UK – will also receive additional income which is not, directly, tied to the wholesale pricing market.

Newer renewables projects (where larger scale and/or emergent technology) will often operate under CfD, which guarantee a fixed "strike price" for generators. When the wholesale price exceeds the strike price, the generator pays back the difference. When wholesale price falls below the strike price, the generator is topped up. This means that CfD generators are already insulated from falls in the wholesale / gas price, and likewise do not benefit from price spikes. However, these CfD are subject to their own market dynamics. The strike price is agreed via an auction process and will vary dependent on the nature of the technology and when it was agreed.

In the most recent round, for example, the price for offshore wind was £91.20/MWh (2024 prices) – which is significantly lower than the current wholesale prices.

For newer technologies that strike price will be higher – for example for floating offshore wind it was £216.49/MWh in the latest round, reflecting the greater risk these developers are taking (and so representing a public investment in developing that technology).

2. Why now: The cost, the politics and the security risk

As a consequence of the "pay-as-clear" mechanism, other than for the newer CfD projects (which make up a relatively small part of the overall energy mix), the GB electricity system remains highly sensitive to wholesale gas prices. This interaction between gas and electricity prices creates several unwanted consequences — including rising consumer costs, political pressure and energy security concerns — each of which has intensified significantly in recent months, adding growing impetus to the government's efforts to decouple the two.

Whilst not the focus of this article, it is important to note that the recent spike in wholesale electricity prices (driven by the global rise in gas prices) has not been entirely welcome news for renewable projects. The immediate underlying cause of that is recent events in Iran, which have caused major supply chain risks – an acute challenge for projects at the development stage – and further challenges in financings. See our briefing for further details.

Consumer costs and political pressure

The immediate political driver is the impact on household bills. Britain already has some of the highest electricity costs in any developed economy and UK household energy bills are expected to continue to rise again from July. For a government that pledged in the 2024 general election to cut energy bills by £300 by 2030, further increases to consumer bills are likely to compound existing pressure on a government already facing significant scrutiny.

Importantly, the economic impact extends well beyond household bills. The UK's exposure to volatile gas prices imposes a structural cost on the wider economy. The UK Climate Change Committee's (the "CCC") supplementary analysis of the Seventh Carbon Budget modelled a single fossil fuel price spike (e.g., a Ukraine war-level crisis) of 2022 magnitude occurring in 2040, under a scenario in which no further action is taken to decarbonise the energy system. The below chart shows the impact: the average household energy bill would rise by 59%, compared to only 4% under the CCC's decarbonised Balanced Pathway (the CCC's recommended decarbonisation pathway to Net Zero). The total additional cost to households, businesses and the Exchequer of a single such shock is likely to be as large as the total net additional cost of meeting the Balanced Pathway across every year to 2050.

This illustrates the core economic argument for the government's intervention: the longer the electricity system remains tied to gas, the greater the fiscal exposure to future price shocks, and the wider the gap between the cost trajectory of a gas-dependant system and a clean power system.

Energy independence and security

Furthermore, the deeper structural concern is one of national security and economic sovereignty. As noted by the government in their announcement, Britain's reliance on international fossil fuel markets leaves it exposed to "volatile gas prices, driving the cost-of-living crisis even though much of the country's electricity supply comes from cheaper renewables and nuclear".

This exposure is likely to become a greater risk to the economy over time. The geopolitical environment, including instability in the Middle East, the ongoing consequences of the Ukraine conflict and broader great power competition, shows no sign of stabilising. At the same time, the UK is in the process of electrifying significant parts of the economy that are currently powered by fossil fuels directly (e.g., Heat Pump installation, electric vehicles). The paradox of the current system is that Britain can continue to build low-cost, homegrown renewable generation and still see its electricity prices dictated by conflicts and supply disruptions thousands of miles away.

It is this vulnerability that the government's announcement seeks to address in the long term - severing the transmission mechanism through which international fossil fuel instability reaches the domestic economy. As Ed Miliband, the Energy Secretary worded it: "The era of fossil fuel security is over, and the era of clean energy security must come of age".

3. The Government's key proposals

In July 2025, the government concluded its Review of Electricity Market Arrangements ("REMA"), a comprehensive review of the wholesale electricity market, inherited from the previous government. The review had considered whether to retain the current national pricing system or undertake a radical overhaul, such as splitting the country into different pricing zones. Given the complexity of the market, the time this would take to implement, the risk of unintended consequences, and the sheer number of things on its desk, the Government has instead chosen to work within the existing market framework in looking to decouple electricity pricing from the gas price. Its two headline measures are the introduction of voluntary WCfDs for existing low-carbon generators (that have not entered into CfDs) and an increase to the EGL from 45% to 55%.

Introduction of WCfDs

The Government will offer existing and eligible low-carbon generators (principally those accredited under the RO) the option to sign a voluntary, long-term fixed-price contract structured as a CfD. The contracts will be introduced later in 2026, with an intention to run an allocation process in 2027. The Government's announcement notes that it will be subject to consultation in due course.

Under this scheme, RO generators would continue to receive their Renewables Obligation Certificates ("ROCs"), albeit as discussed below the Government has separately taken steps to reduce the price inflation of these. Only wholesale revenue would be, in effect, tied to the price fixed under the CfD. Contracts will only be offered where they deliver "clear value for money for consumers".

EGL rise from 45% to 55%

The EGL was introduced in January 2023 at a rate of 45% on wholesale electricity revenues above £75/MWh. As an "immediate action" it will be increased to 55%. The Government has also indicated that the duration of the EGL will be extended, a notable development given that the levy was originally introduced as a temporary measure. It is not yet clear when this hike to the EGL will take effect. The additional revenue is intended to fund support for households and businesses affected by the current energy crisis and to act as an incentive for generators to enter a WCfD, by increasing the tax burden on generators selling at wholesale prices.

What is the EGL: It is a windfall tax levied on the 'extraordinary' profits made by low-carbon electricity generators — including nuclear, renewable and biomass generators — arising from the elevated wholesale electricity prices driven by the rise in global gas prices. The levy applies to the difference between a generator's achieved wholesale price and the £75/MWh benchmark price with 45% (now proposed to increase to 55%) of that excess being payable to HMRC. It was introduced as a temporary measure under the Energy (Oil and Gas) Profits Levy Act 2022 framework and is administered as a standalone tax on generating undertakings rather than as a modification to the existing CfD or RO regimes.



4. Other measures

The Government's 21 April 2026 announcement also included a broader package of measures with the aim of further promoting renewables and reducing the impact of rising energy costs on households:

Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Grant increased to £9,000 for properties heated by oil and LPG (England and Wales only).

Grant increased to £9,000 for properties heated by oil and LPG (England and Wales only). Social Housing Fund: An additional £100 million of funding (to an existing pot of £1.2 billion) to support up to 57,000 solar installations.

An additional £100 million of funding (to an existing pot of £1.2 billion) to support up to 57,000 solar installations. Solar for schools and colleges: Up to £40million via Great British Energy for rooftop solar on a further 100 schools and colleges this year.

Up to £40million via Great British Energy for rooftop solar on a further 100 schools and colleges this year. Public land renewables: Plans to use brownfield, industrial and railway sites across the public estate, with a stated potential of up to 10 GW of capacity.

Plans to use brownfield, industrial and railway sites across the public estate, with a stated potential of up to 10 GW of capacity. Planning and grid reform: A major overhaul of planning, land access and grid connection processes to cut delays for grid upgrades and renewable connections.

A major overhaul of planning, land access and grid connection processes to cut delays for grid upgrades and renewable connections. Reformed National Pricing: A delivery plan for smarter locational pricing of electricity infrastructure, with claimed benefits of up to £20 billion between 2030 and 2050.

A delivery plan for smarter locational pricing of electricity infrastructure, with claimed benefits of up to £20 billion between 2030 and 2050. Transitional Energy Certificates: Further details published in advance of legislation, aimed at providing certainty for investment in areas near existing licensed oil and gas fields.

Further details published in advance of legislation, aimed at providing certainty for investment in areas near existing licensed oil and gas fields. EVs, heat pumps and solar: Plans to make EV chargers, solar panels and heat pumps easier to install for renters, flat-dwellers and households without a driveway. The Government is also exploring ways to support low-income households with plug-in solar through the Warm Homes Plan, with up to £25 million earmarked for piloting support in partnership with local authorities and mayors.

5. Intervention in Legacy Subsidy Arrangements

This announcement represents the latest in a series of government interventions that have altered the economics of legacy renewables assets, which have been financed, built and operated on specific regulatory commitments:

Original Mandate of the EGL: The EGL was introduced as a temporary windfall tax in the context of the Ukraine War energy crisis. The latest announcement of an increase in the EGL's rate marks an expansion of what was originally a temporary measure.

The EGL was introduced as a temporary windfall tax in the context of the Ukraine War energy crisis. The latest announcement of an increase in the EGL's rate marks an expansion of what was originally a temporary measure. RPI to CPI Indexation: The Government confirmed the switch of inflation indexation in the RO and Feed-in Tariff (" FiT ") schemes from RPI to CPI from April 2026, a change characterised by many respondents to the consultations as retrospective and contrary to the principles of legal certainty on which projects and financings were structured. For more information on this topic, please see our previous briefing here.

The Government confirmed the switch of inflation indexation in the RO and Feed-in Tariff (" ") schemes from RPI to CPI from April 2026, a change characterised by many respondents to the consultations as retrospective and contrary to the principles of legal certainty on which projects and financings were structured. For more information on this topic, please see our previous briefing here. WCfDs: The Government is now offering legacy generators the option to exchange their wholesale revenues for a fixed CfD price. The measures have been explicitly designed to "provide generators the economic incentive to move on to fixed contracts not linked to volatile gas".

The Government is progressively reshaping the risk-reward profile of legacy renewable assets through changes to indexation and taxation. While the WCfD is described as a voluntary scheme, the direction of the Government's policy travel has created significant economic pressure for generators to enter them.

6. Considerations for generators, investors and lenders

The Government is at pains to describe the WCfD as a voluntary offer. However, generators that do not sign a WCfD face a higher marginal tax rate on their most profitable revenues, while those that do will receive a fixed price that sits outside the scope of the EGL.

Furthermore, the Government has stated that WCfDs will only be offered where they represent clear value for money for consumers. What strike price will be offered, and how "clear value for money" is assessed, remains unknown. Until the Government provides further details on pricing methodology and the terms of these contracts, generators cannot make an informed decision.

Investors, generators and lenders with exposure to RO-accredited assets will need to consider the implications carefully. As noted in our previous briefing on the RPI-to-CPI indexation change, the cumulative effect of successive interventions on cash flows, valuations and financing structures should be assessed in the round. Key considerations include the following:

Uncertain terms and duration of WCfDs: The government has described the WCfD as a "long-term" contract but has not specified its duration. Standard CfDs run for 15 years. For RO generators nearing the end of their 20-year support period, the term of the WCfD will be a critical factor: a longer contract could effectively extend the period of government-backed price support beyond the original RO expiry, while a shorter term may offer limited value. The interaction between the remaining RO term and the WCfD term should be a key focus of the forthcoming consultation. More broadly, the move from volatile wholesale revenues to a fixed CfD price fundamentally changes the cash flow profile of the asset. This may require re-modelling of a generator's financial projections and distribution capacity. Details on WCfD strike prices, eligibility criteria, contract duration and the allocation process will be critical. Interested parties should ensure early engagement with the consultation process.

The government has described the WCfD as a "long-term" contract but has not specified its duration. Standard CfDs run for 15 years. For RO generators nearing the end of their 20-year support period, the term of the WCfD will be a critical factor: a longer contract could effectively extend the period of government-backed price support beyond the original RO expiry, while a shorter term may offer limited value. The interaction between the remaining RO term and the WCfD term should be a key focus of the forthcoming consultation. More broadly, the move from volatile wholesale revenues to a fixed CfD price fundamentally changes the cash flow profile of the asset. This may require re-modelling of a generator's financial projections and distribution capacity. Details on WCfD strike prices, eligibility criteria, contract duration and the allocation process will be critical. Interested parties should ensure early engagement with the consultation process. Implementation timing and revenue profile: The Government has announced the EGL increase as "immediate action" but the WCfD will not be available until after consultation. This creates a potentially significant timing gap during which generators face a higher tax burden without any ability to mitigate it by entering into a WCfD. Depending on the duration of this gap and the trajectory of wholesale prices, the financial impact on generators could be material.

The Government has announced the EGL increase as "immediate action" but the WCfD will not be available until after consultation. This creates a potentially significant timing gap during which generators face a higher tax burden without any ability to mitigate it by entering into a WCfD. Depending on the duration of this gap and the trajectory of wholesale prices, the financial impact on generators could be material. Financing consents: Existing financing documents may require lender consent to enter into a WCfD, particularly if the contract constitutes a material change to the revenue structure of the project or involves the granting of rights to the Low Carbon Contracts Company (the counterparty to the contracts awarded in CfD allocations rounds).

Existing financing documents may require lender consent to enter into a WCfD, particularly if the contract constitutes a material change to the revenue structure of the project or involves the granting of rights to the Low Carbon Contracts Company (the counterparty to the contracts awarded in CfD allocations rounds). Stacking with the RO: In their proposal, the Government states that "generators accredited under the Renewables Obligation (RO) would continue to receive support via the RO in the way they do currently – with only their wholesale revenues being exchanged for a fixed price CfD." Detail is still needed on the interaction between ROC income, the fixed CfD price and the EGL, which together will determine a generator's overall revenue position. Any change to this "stacking" approach during the consultation process may have significant consequences for a generator's financial position.

In their proposal, the Government states that "generators accredited under the Renewables Obligation (RO) would continue to receive support via the RO in the way they do currently – with only their wholesale revenues being exchanged for a fixed price CfD." Detail is still needed on the interaction between ROC income, the fixed CfD price and the EGL, which together will determine a generator's overall revenue position. Any change to this "stacking" approach during the consultation process may have significant consequences for a generator's financial position. Hedging and trading arrangements: Generators with existing power purchase agreements, hedging positions or trading strategies will need to consider the interaction between those arrangements and a WCfD. The replacement of wholesale revenue with a fixed price may require unwinding or restructuring of existing commercial contracts.

Generators with existing power purchase agreements, hedging positions or trading strategies will need to consider the interaction between those arrangements and a WCfD. The replacement of wholesale revenue with a fixed price may require unwinding or restructuring of existing commercial contracts. Cumulative impact with RPI-to-CPI change: For RO generators already absorbing the shift from RPI to CPI indexation on their ROC income, the WCfD offer introduces a further change to their revenue structure. The combined effect of both changes, including the risk of structural mismatches where cost bases remain RPI-linked while revenues shift to CPI and/or fixed CfD prices, should be assessed holistically. This is particularly acute for assets held within infrastructure funds, yieldcos or listed vehicles, where investment mandates, distribution policies and NAV calculations may be predicated on predictable, inflation-linked cash flows. Affected parties should consider whether a revaluation of assets or disclosure to investors is required in light of the shift.

7. Conclusion

The Government's announcement marks a significant further step in reshaping the economics of legacy renewable generation in Great Britain. While the WCfD is framed as a voluntary, pro-consumer measure, the simultaneous increase in the EGL creates a clear fiscal incentive (or, depending on perspective, fiscal pressure) for generators to accept. That said, the Government has continued to duck the more fundamental wholesale market reform it once contemplated. The underlying market architecture remains intact: the wholesale electricity price continues to be set, the majority of the time, by the cost of gas. This leaves ongoing question marks over the policy, and how successful it can be. With wholesale prices elevated by the current gas price spike, and a clear likelihood of further volatility in at least the medium term given ongoing instability in the Middle East, the strike price offered under the WCfD will need to be genuinely attractive to secure meaningful uptake. Generators being asked to surrender their upside exposure to wholesale prices will want to be confident that the fixed price on offer adequately reflects the risk they are assuming — particularly in a market where the structural link between gas and electricity pricing persists.

Nonetheless, coming on the heels of the RPI-to-CPI indexation change, the cumulative direction of travel is unmistakable: the Government is progressively moving legacy generators away from wholesale market exposure and towards fixed-price, government-contracted revenue models. For generators, investors and lenders, the critical question is no longer whether the regulatory landscape is shifting, but how quickly and on what terms. Early and active engagement with the forthcoming consultation process will be essential to shaping an outcome that balances the Government's consumer protection and economic security objectives with the investment certainty on which the renewables sector, and its continued growth, depends.

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