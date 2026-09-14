Why Investors Are Looking Closely At Scottish Forecourts

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Scotland's filling station sector continues to attract attention from investors and operators as forecourts evolve into multi-service destinations offering a diverse mix of income streams.

More than just fuel sales

The investment appeal of modern forecourts lies in their ability to generate income from a broad range of services beyond fuel sales.

Modern forecourts are no longer simply filling stations. They often feature convenience stores with extensive product ranges, coffee vending, food-to-go offerings, parcel lockers and ATM machines, alongside car washing, valeting and EV charging facilities.

This diversification is a significant driver of investor interest. As consumer habits continue to evolve and the transition towards electric vehicles gathers pace, forecourts have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt, attracting customers for a variety of reasons beyond purchasing fuel.

Larger sites which have - or offer the opportunity for - this diversity and scale are particularly attractive, especially for those already in the sector and looking to expand their presence.

Buy-to-rent is also attractive for some investors, with agents reporting that rental values for forecourts remain resilient, while sites with unexpired leases in place are often viewed as attractive long-term investment opportunities. The combination of long-term leases, resilient rental values and operational diversity continues to make the sector attractive.

Growing interest from investors

Interest in the Scottish market is not confined to domestic buyers. Operators and investors from elsewhere in the UK, as well as overseas, are actively monitoring opportunities to invest in the sector or expand existing businesses.

Sites capable of accommodating electric vehicle charging infrastructure are proving particularly attractive. As charging times encourage drivers to spend longer on-site, forecourt operators have additional opportunities to generate non-fuel revenue through food, drink and convenience retail sales.

The wider forecourt sector has also continued to diversify, with many filling station convenience stores operating under well-known symbol group brands, some of them high-end.

A buoyant market

Analysts have described the UK petrol filling station market as "quietly buoyant".

Research by myAutomate reportedly found that the number of petrol filling stations open in the UK in 2025 was 8,349, an increase of 12 on the previous year.

The Association of Convenience Stores' 2025 Forecourt Report found that the UK's petrol forecourt retailers invested, on average, more than £15,000 per store to introduce a wider and more diverse range of products and services.

The report also found that non-fuel sales reached £5.3 billion, highlighting the growing importance of convenience retail and other ancillary services within the forecourt model. Petrol forecourts were ranked as the fifth most essential service on local high streets.

Navigating opportunities in the sector

As investment activity continues and the forecourt model evolves, buyers, sellers and operators face a range of property, operational and regulatory considerations. Understanding those issues early can be key to identifying opportunities, managing risk and maximising value.

Lindsays advises clients across Scotland on a wide range of commercial property matters, including forecourt acquisitions and leasing arrangements. To discuss any aspect of a forecourt transaction, contact our commercial property team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.