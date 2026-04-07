Hornet 7: AI Agents Shouldn't Go Where Humans Connot See

The dominant safety assumption in AI has been "human-in-the-loop" - if a person is watching, the system remains controllable.

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It is only six months since I wrote about my agentic AI worries.

Since then, things have moved on to a new level, and I have new advice.

The dominant safety assumption in AI has been "human-in-the-loop" - if a person is watching, the system remains controllable.

But as agentic AI systems grow more complex, faster, and more interconnected, something important is becoming clear: in the most consequential scenarios, humans can no longer realistically stay in the loop.

We may need a new governance model that relies on other machines being in the loop while humans move above it.

I call this HOMIL.

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Originally published by Imago Humanis.

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