What Is AI Literacy And Why Is It Important?

"Trustworthiness is a prerequisite for people and societies to develop, deploy and use AI systems. Without AI systems – and the human beings behind them – being demonstrably worthy of trust, unwanted consequences may ensue and their uptake might be hindered, preventing the realisation of the potentially vast social and economic benefits that they can bring." (AI HLEG)

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the way we live and work, bringing new opportunities – and new challenges – to every sector. AI is generally recognised as being key to unlocking innovation and growth, but it comes with some challenging and unique risks.

Building trust is a strategic business necessity when it comes to AI adoption, both to maximise the economic benefits, and to safeguard against potential harms. Without gaining the trust of internal and external stakeholders, AI tools are not going to be used to their full potential and return on investment will be limited.

So as AI becomes increasingly embedded in our daily tools and processes, it is essential that everyone – regardless of technical background – understands what AI is, how it works, and how to use it responsibly.

AI literacy also been a legal requirement under the EU's AI Act since February 2025, though limited guidance has been provided to date about how to achieve it in practice. Many organisations don't know where to start on their literacy journey. That's why we developed this course.

AI tools are already used as part of our daily work, but few feel confident explaining how it actually works – even at a high level. That gap between using AI and really understanding what's happening under the hood is vital when it comes to risk management and building trust, and is what we mean when we talk about AI literacy.

AI literacy doesn't mean that we all need to become data scientists. It's about closing the understanding gap so that users can develop the skills to engage critically with AI tools by asking the right questions and spotting potential issues.

Our AI literacy course helps learners become comfortable enough to do that. It is designed to empower learners to engage responsibly and confidently with AI technologies as part of their day-to-day work. In short: to develop an AI-ready mindset.

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