Tech 10 – NRF Reflections: The Future Of Retail Technology (Video)

The Tech 10 video series explores the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.

Here, we bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the trending topics – from AI to tech modernisation, cybersecurity and privacy to data foundations.

To help business leaders shape a competitive advantage, we share insights from industry experts, colleagues, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology in its many forms is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.

In this episode, Brian Kalms is joined by Google's Amber Aguilar, Chris Norris from Cenomi, and dunnhumby's Ben Burdsall to reflect on the key themes emerging from this year's NRF in New York and assess the road ahead for further AI integration in Retail.

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