The UK’s ICO Publishes Its First Report On Agentic AI, Identifying Risks And Opportunities

The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) published its Tech Futures: Agentic AI report on Jan. 8, 2026, offering its first analysis of AI agents. The report underscores that agentic AI introduces fundamentally new data protection challenges and that agentic capabilities magnify existing risks from generative AI.

The ICO finds that because agentic AI systems can rapidly automate complex tasks, access broader datasets, and generate new personal information on a bigger scale, it creates heightened risks around, namely, unintended inference of special category data and “cascading hallucinations” that spread inaccurate personal data across systems.

The ICO stresses that, despite the language of “agents,” legal responsibility always remains with organizations. Therefore, governance structures must be adapted to multi‑agent environments (where agents may collaborate or conflict), reduced human oversight, and difficult‑to‑trace decision paths.

More than just risks, the report recognizes that agentic AI also represents opportunities. For example, the ICO encourages the development of data‑protection‑compliant agents and privacy‑management agents that could interpret privacy notices or manage cookie preferences.