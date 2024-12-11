How AI Can Help With Holiday Shopping

AlixPartners' Global Co-Leader of AI & Data Angela Zutavern joined Vicky Nguyen on the TODAY Show to explore how AI is reshaping holiday shopping this year. AI is playing a big role, with tools like shopping assistants helping consumers save time and money and boosting retailers' reach. Many have introduced new AI-powered shopping assistants in their apps that offer personalized gift ideas. 2024 is promising to be a pivotal year for AI in retail, and this holiday season will be a major test of its potential.

Watch the full video on Today.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.