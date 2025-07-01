ARTICLE
1 July 2025

Public Law – The Podcast Series

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

In this edition of the Public Law podcast series, Andrew Lidbetter and Jasveer Randhawa explore implications of the growing role of AI in decision-making by public bodies and regulators.
Worldwide Technology
Andrew Lidbetter,Nusrat Zar, and Jasveer Randhawa
From Covid-19 to consumer disputes, our podcast series dissects the key issues in the fast-moving public law field

In our public law podcast series, we discuss themes, developments and topical issues we see on public law transactions in the UK.

Latest episode

In this edition of the Public Law podcast series, Andrew Lidbetter and Jasveer Randhawa explore implications of the growing role of AI in decision-making by public bodies and regulators.With AI being increasingly used to inform regulatory and public body decisions, Andrew and Jasveer outline how the current judicial review procedure operates in the context of a challenge to a decision which has involved the use of AI. Exploring its complexities, they discuss challenges posed by decisions which involve the use of AI and the possibility of future changes in judicial review practice which this developing technology may require.

Full podcast series

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Andrew Lidbetter
Andrew Lidbetter
Photo of Nusrat Zar
Nusrat Zar
Photo of Jasveer Randhawa
Jasveer Randhawa
