Episode 9: AI Insights – State Of Play II (Podcast)

We started the series by looking at the approach of the previous UK government to the regulation of AI. In "State of Play II", partners James Longster and Louisa Chambers from our Technology & Commercial Transactions department revisit the UK's regulatory outlook for AI following the election of the Labour Government. They discuss Labour's change of approach, the UK's signature of the first international legally binding AI treaty, as well as plans for data protection reform and and the Government's ambition to address the impasse over the use of copyrighted materials for AI training.

