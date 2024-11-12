ARTICLE
12 November 2024

Episode 9: AI Insights – State Of Play II (Podcast)

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore Firm Details
This podcast episode examines the UK Labour Government's revised approach to AI regulation, including the signing of a binding international AI treaty, planned data protection reforms, and efforts to resolve copyright issues in AI training.
United Kingdom Technology
Photo of Louisa Chambers
Photo of James Longster
Authors

Welcome to the ninth episode in our series of podcasts exploring the key legal issues relating to the development and use of artificial intelligence.

We started the series by looking at the approach of the previous UK government to the regulation of AI. In "State of Play II", partners James Longster and Louisa Chambers from our Technology & Commercial Transactions department revisit the UK's regulatory outlook for AI following the election of the Labour Government. They discuss Labour's change of approach, the UK's signature of the first international legally binding AI treaty, as well as plans for data protection reform and and the Government's ambition to address the impasse over the use of copyrighted materials for AI training.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Louisa Chambers
Louisa Chambers
Photo of James Longster
James Longster
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More