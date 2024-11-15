Good News For The UK Creative Industries

The UK government announced really positive news for the creative industries last month at the Budget.

Having recognised that the creative industries play a major role in the UK economy (they are worth £125 billion!), the government has confirmed the extension of funding and highly-competitive tax reliefs, including a new relief for animation TV production. The incentive includes investment in the Creative Careers Programme, which promotes awareness of creative career routes amongst schoolchildren.

I was particularly thrilled to learn about the £25 million investment in the CrownWorks Studio in Sunderland. This is expected to become one of the largest film studios in Europe and is set to welcome around eight thousand(!) new jobs in the region, where Indiana Jones, Harry Potter and Transformers were filmed. These new measures will certainly help the UK to attract and retain work within the creative industries. Just imagine what other blockbusters will be created in the UK?

As a member of our Entertainment and Creative Industries Group, it is encouraging to see the creative industries being recognised as a driving force in UK economy. I also cannot help but wonder whether we will see an increase in UK trade mark applications covering media and entertainment related goods/services by players within these industries - I certainly hope so!



At the Budget on October 20th, the Chancellor confirmed that the Department for Culture, Media and Sport's spending programmes to grow the creative industries will continue, with additional funding to improve access to creative careers for young people across the country. advanced-television.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.