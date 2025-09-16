ARTICLE
16 September 2025

Mentoring Scheme For Underrepresented Groups At The Bar

GC
Gatehouse Chambers

Contributor

Gatehouse Chambers logo
Gatehouse Chambers (formerly Hardwicke) is a leading commercial chambers which specialises in arbitration and all forms of ADR, commercial dispute resolution, construction, insolvency, restructuring and company, insurance, professional liability and property disputes. It also has niche specialisms in clinical negligence and personal injury as well as private client work.
Explore Firm Details
Applications are now open for the 2025/6 mentoring scheme...
United Kingdom Law Department Performance
Lina Mattsson

Applications are now open for the 2025/6 mentoring scheme

Applications have opened for the 5th intake of students on the mentoring scheme for underrepresented groups at the Bar. The scheme aims to encourage undergraduates and postgraduates from groups who are not well represented at the Bar to consider careers as barristers. These underrepresented groups include women, people from minority ethnic backgrounds, and those from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds.

Successful applicants will be offered:

  • between 3 to 5 one-to-one meetings with a mentor;
  • a workshop on applications for pupillage; and
  • at least one social events with mentors and other mentees.

How to apply

If you would like to apply for a place on the scheme, please read the guidelines for applicants then fill in the application form and email your completed application to: mentoring@cornerstonebarristers.com.

The deadline for applications is Friday 10 October at 11.59 pm.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lina Mattsson
Lina Mattsson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More