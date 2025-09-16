Applications are now open for the 2025/6 mentoring scheme

Applications have opened for the 5th intake of students on the mentoring scheme for underrepresented groups at the Bar. The scheme aims to encourage undergraduates and postgraduates from groups who are not well represented at the Bar to consider careers as barristers. These underrepresented groups include women, people from minority ethnic backgrounds, and those from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds.

Successful applicants will be offered:

between 3 to 5 one-to-one meetings with a mentor;

a workshop on applications for pupillage; and

at least one social events with mentors and other mentees.

How to apply

If you would like to apply for a place on the scheme, please read the guidelines for applicants then fill in the application form and email your completed application to: mentoring@cornerstonebarristers.com.

The deadline for applications is Friday 10 October at 11.59 pm.

