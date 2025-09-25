One Year PQE: What I've Learned And What I'd Tell My Newly-qualified Self

In the blink of an eye and after eventually getting over the excitement of qualifying, I find myself one-year post-qualification. The swift passing of time never fails to terrify me!

I was both so excited and scared to qualify. The training wheels were being firmly taken away and I was being pushed in to the big scary world of qualified practice. It is such a daunting prospect and it's easy to let it overshadow what is otherwise an incredible achievement.

So, given qualification season is upon us, here is my gentle advice on what I've learned for those applying for their first practising certificate and removing 'trainee' from their email signature:

You're qualified, but you're not alone

You might be qualified now, but that doesn't mean you're suddenly on your own. Two years in training does not equate a decorated career full of learning and experience, and you're not expected to develop that overnight. Keep asking questions and don't struggle on your own.

Sometimes it really is as simple as making a phone call or sending an email asking for help. Keeping an open channel with your team and superiors benefits you and your clients.

The learning doesn't stop here

On that note, qualification doesn't mean the training is over. The more you work on your development, the quicker you will find your feet and confidence. Knowledge is power – don't dismiss it.

A great tip – especially for litigators – would be to subscribe with any chambers you may regularly instruct to keep up with available training sessions which often cover complex points of law or case updates within the sector. It's also a great way to foster and maintain relationships with counsel, who are an incredible resource!

Case management is a whole new ball game

Case management is hard! Adjusting to an evolving role that now includes clients of your own can feel overwhelming, but Rome wasn't built in a day, and your team are there to help you. Let them!

Be kind to yourself

Go easy on yourself. You have just accomplished something that many don't or can't and it's ok to take your foot off the pedal and recharge.

Celebrate your success

Acknowledge your hard work and be proud of yourself! There will always be new challenges but it's not every day you can celebrate such a huge milestone. You deserve to have your moment. Enjoy it!

To everyone qualifying this season: massive congratulations! You're stepping into a new chapter filled with growth, challenge, and opportunity. It's okay to feel nervous. Trust yourself, lean on your support network, and remember that you've already come so far.

Here's to your exciting journey ahead and to celebrating every step of the way!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.