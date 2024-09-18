Applications are now open for the 2024/5 mentoring scheme

In 2021, Cornerstone Barristers and four other planning, property and public law sets (Field Court Chambers, Francis Taylor Building, Kings Chambers, and Landmark Chambers), set up a mentoring scheme for underrepresented groups at the Bar. Falcon Chambers, 39 Essex Chambers, No 5 Chambers and Gatehouse Chambers have since joined the scheme. It is supported by the Planning and Environment Bar Association (PEBA).

The scheme is intended to encourage undergraduates and postgraduates from groups that are not well represented at the Bar to consider becoming barristers. These underrepresented groups include women, people from minority ethnic backgrounds and people from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds.

Successful applicants will be offered one-to-one meetings with a mentor, a workshop on applications for pupillage and one or more social events with mentors and other mentees.

To apply, please first read the application guidance and then fill out an application form and email it to mentoring@cornerstonebarristers.com. The deadline is 23:59 on 11 October 2024.

