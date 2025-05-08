Peer-to-Peer Podcast With Rob Worrall (Podcast)

In the inaugural episode of our new Peer-to-Peer podcast series, Julia Paulding, Chief People Officer at Lewis Silkin speaks with Rob Worrall, Head of People at BDO UK. Julia and Rob discuss the ever-evolving world of work and paint an optimistic picture for the future of the workforce, emphasising the importance of human skills and the need for agility and proactive workforce planning.

Key takeaways:

Focus on early talent engagement: ensuring that potential recruits understand the organisation's culture and values from the point of attraction and throughout the recruitment process. Maintain flexibility in approaches to hybrid and agile working: explore different working arrangements that best serve client needs, support team collaboration and accommodate individual preferences, remaining adaptable and responsive to changing demands. Train your people managers: Equip managers across all career stages, with the skills to be able to engage, motivate and inspire their teams to develop a growth mindset Focus on human skills: Amplifying human skills such as curiosity, creativity, and collaboration - with each other as humans and technology itself - adds depth and breadth to relationships internally as well as with clients. Prioritise medium to long-term planning: look beyond short-termism and remain agile by anticipating and proactively addressing the changing needs of the workforce, ensuring they have the skills, support and environment to thrive both now and in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.