Shepherd And Wedderburn Announces Partner And Director Promotions

Shepherd and Wedderburn is pleased to announce partner and director promotions effective from 1 May. Gavin Charlton in the employee share incentives team has been promoted to Partner, while Pamela Binnie from Property and Infrastructure and Roddy Forgie from Media and Technology have been promoted to Legal Director.

Gavin Charlton began his career at Shepherd and Wedderburn in 2007 as a trainee, qualifying into the employee share incentives team in 2009. Since then, he has been directly involved with providing support and assistance to a wide range of individuals within client organisations whose roles touch on employee share schemes and incentivisation issues. He is often seen as "one of the team" within the client's business.

Since 2020, Gavin has served as a director in the team, specialising in the design and implementation of incentive arrangements for both listed and private companies, including "growth share" plans and Enterprise Management Incentive share options. He also advises clients on the sale of businesses to employee ownership trusts. Gavin has been recognised in Chambers as an Associate to Watch and then as a Star Associate.

Pamela Binnie has been with Shepherd and Wedderburn for over 10 years and has over a decade of commercial property experience. She has been involved in a broad range of commercial transactions for clients, including developers, insolvency practitioners, investors, landlords, tenants, housing associations, healthcare operators, and banks. Pamela focuses on residential development and property insolvency, employing a commercial, pragmatic approach that has fostered trusting relationships with both new and long-standing clients.

Roddy Forgie joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a trainee in 2013 and has been part of the media and technology team since qualifying in 2015. He specialises in advising on complex commercial contracts, particularly for regulated businesses, and provides guidance on trade regulations, including the impact of international sanctions regimes.

Andrew Blain, Shepherd and Wedderburn's Managing Partner, said, "I am delighted to announce the well-deserved promotions of Gavin, Pamela and Roddy to their new roles within the firm. These individuals have consistently demonstrated exceptional legal expertise and commitment to our clients. Their dedication and contributions have been key in driving our continued growth and reputation for excellence and we look forward to their continued success in their new positions."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.